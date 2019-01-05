The Golden Globes Is Hollywood's Best Party: The 26 Wildest Photos From Over the Years

Awards shows get a bad rap. All too often, we hear complaints about uncomfortable dresses, long nights, boring speeches, and—worst of all—evenings free of food or alcohol. That's where the Golden Globes come in. Rather than host an hours-long ceremony of nervous movie actors in a stuffy auditorium (looking at you, Academy Awards), the Globes bring together faces of both film and television for a fun dinner party with plenty of booze. it's so fun that even non-actors, like Taylor Swift, Drake, and Kendall Jenner, end up crashing the after-parties, making for a night for Hollywood to remember—or not. Luckily, an image is worth a thousand words, and we've rounded up 26 of the best Golden Globe party and afterparty pictures over the years to give you a glimpse inside the debauchery.
Hulu&#39;s 2018 Golden Globes After Party - Inside
From left to right, actors Elisabeth Moss, Amanda Brugel and Yvonne Strahovski attend Hulu's 2018 Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Constance Marie during InStyle Magazine Hosts Fourth Annual Post-Golden Globes Party to Honor Hollywood's Elite - Inside at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States on January 19, 2003. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Nicole Kidman during Miramax 2003 Golden Globes Party Sponsored by Glamour Magazine and Coors at Trader Vic's in Beverly Hills, CA, United States. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Sarah Jessica Parker during The 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards - HBO After Party at Griff's Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, United States on January 25, 2004. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Prince, performing during The 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards - InStyle/ Warner Bros Golden Globe After Party - Inside at Palm Court at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, United States on January 25, 2004. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Gabrielle Union and Wilmer Valderrama during The 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards - InStyle/ Warner Bros Golden Globe After Party - Inside at Palm Court at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, United States on January 25, 2004. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Claudia Schiffer & Tim Jeffries during the Golden Globe SKG Party in Los Angeles, California, United States on January 23, 2000. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Paris Hilton during The 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards - InStyle/ Warner Bros Golden Globe After Party - Inside at Palm Court at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, United States on January 25, 2004. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Drew Barrymore (lower left), Sacha Baron Cohen (center) and his fiance, Isla Fisher, during a candid moment at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 15, 2007. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Kristin Davis during HBO Films Pre Golden Globes Party Inside Coverage at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, United States on January 24, 2004. Courtesy of Getty Images.

David Spade, Ashton Kutcher, Kevin Farley and Ashley Scott at the In Style/Warner Bros. post-Golden Globes party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on January 20, 2002. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon of 'Big Little Lies' hug during HBO's Official 2018 Golden Globe Awards After Party on January 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Courtesy of Getty Images.

From left to right, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Beyonce, and Jay-Z during a candid moment at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 15, 2007. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Sigourney Weaver during 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Dreamworks After Party at Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 23, 2000 in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Courtesy of Getty Images.

From left to right, Bruce Springsteen, Patty Scialfa and Leonardo DiCaprio during a candid moment at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2009. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth at the 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 23, 2000. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Joan Collins, Donna Mills and Naomi Campbell attend The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party, presented with Moet & Chandon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe receives her Golden Globe award from Rock Hudson on March 13, 1962 at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 19th Annual Dinner. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Ashlee Simpson and Lindsay Lohan attend NBC's Access Hollywood Golden Globe Party, January 25, 2004 in Hollywood, California. Courtesy of Getty Images.

From left to right, musician Taylor Swift, singer Lorde and actress/singer Selena Gomez attend HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Greer Garson adjusts a wayward strap on her gown as she stands with Janet Leigh and her husband Tony Curtis at the Golden Globe Awards Ceremony where all three stars were Golden Glove award winners, Tony Curtis sharing the "World's Favorite" award with Rock Hudson on March 25, 1961 in Hollywood, California. Courtesy of Getty Images.

From left to right, models Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner pose during the Universal, NBC, Focus Features, E! Entertainment Golden Globes After Party Sponsored by Chrysler held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal on January 19, 2003 at InStyle Magazine's Fourth Annual Post-Golden Globes Party. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Portia de Rossi at the 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 23, 2000. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens walking in the lobby at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. Courtesy of Getty Images.

