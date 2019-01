Awards shows get a bad rap. All too often, we hear complaints about uncomfortable dresses, long nights, boring speeches, and—worst of all—evenings free of food or alcohol. That's where the Golden Globes come in. Rather than host an hours-long ceremony of nervous movie actors in a stuffy auditorium (looking at you, Academy Awards), the Globes bring together faces of both film and television for a fun dinner party with plenty of booze. it's so fun that even non-actors, like Taylor Swift Drake , and Kendall Jenner, end up crashing the after-parties, making for a night for Hollywood to remember—or not. Luckily, an image is worth a thousand words, and we've rounded up 26 of the best Golden Globe party and afterparty pictures over the years to give you a glimpse inside the debauchery.