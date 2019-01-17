Appropriately enough, after causing a minor scene about the fact that the bedazzled bib by Louis Vuitton that he wore to the Golden Globes earlier this month was not, in fact, a harness, Timothée Chalamet —and one Frank Ocean —showed his face at the house's menswear show on Thursday, causing an even bigger scene by taking a front row seat next to his hero and fellow internet boyfriend —a move that promptly set hearts aflutter.

Even though Chalamet kept a low profile in a simple black hoodie—a rather daringly pared down look for Paris Fashion Week—and Ocean also kept it casual in an orange puffer jacket, jeans, and a beanie, the pair couldn't help but cause a scene. That was particularly true on, well, the internet, which went into a frenzy last February when Ocean interview Chalamet for V magazine, which began with the latter outing himself as a nervous fanboy right off the bat: "This is so exciting. It is an honor to speak to you, man. I’m such a huge fan. This is going to be a real test to keep my voice level and keep this as normal of a conversation as possible," Chalamet replied to Ocean's simple query "Hello? This Timothée?" (Ocean then responded with a reassuring "You got this," which apparently buoyed Chalamet enough to quote three lines of Ocean's song "Seigfried"—which Ocean in turn responded to with another three-word sentence: "Don't do that.)

Chalamet kept it relatively cool this time, though seeing as the interview ended with him telling Ocean that it "meant the world to him," there's a fair chance that he was squealing on the inside. (Along with, no doubt, that he made the cut as one of the mere 300 or so people Ocean follows on Instagram .) As for their many fans, well, they reacted just as enthusiastically to the duo's so-called "iconic" reunion as you may expect. Please note that the hashtags featured in the example below include the hashtags"#help," "#lifealert," "#ivefallen," "#dead," and "#deceased":

It's unclear if the pair kept hanging after the show, though Chalamet did manage to put in some time with Abloh, who he featured on his Instagram Stories. Suffice to say, he and the designer are also buds:

Pinterest Timothée Chalamet and Virgil Abloh at the fall 2019 Louis Vuitton menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men's on January 17, 2019. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ocean has been keeping busy; he's in fact been making the rounds this fashion week: He also attended Raf Simons's menswear show in Paris the previous night. And while unfortunately he didn't get to cozy up to Laura Dern, who also was in attendance, Ocean still snagged another enviable front row seat: one next to designers Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy , who dressed all-out for the show in what was perhaps a nod of support to Simons, following the news earlier this month that he'd been ousted from Calvin Klein . (Lamy wore a truly remarkable hat, whereas Owens opted for, um, a durag, hiding his luscious, carefully cared for locks.)

Still, this might not be the last we see of the pair this week: the men's shows continue until Sunday, meaning three potential days of further reunions remain.

