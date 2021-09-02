The 78th annual Venice International Film Festival kicked off this week, with A-list celebrities flocking to the Italian city for summer’s last hurrah. The first day of the festival saw Penélope Cruz wearing three Chanel looks in 24 hours, and Dame Helen Mirren in a shimmering silver number to celebrate Pedro Almodóvar’s film Parallel Mothers. Filmmaker (and festival jury member) Chloé Zhao, on the other hand, casually paired her floor-length Giorgio Armani gown with a Fjallraven Kanken backpack (and a face mask, of course). That was just the beginning—Jane Campion, Kirsten Dunst, and Cynthia Erivo made statements in the first 48 hours of the festival with their respective looks as well while celebrating Campion’s film, Power of the Dog. See each of their takes on red carpet fashion, plus more, here.

Kirsten Dunst Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Armani.

Tiffany Haddish Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

Barbara Palvin Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Cynthia Erivo Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Versace and Roberto Coin jewelry.

Penelope Cruz Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images In Chanel Couture.

Chloé Zhao Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Milena Smit Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images In Balmain.

Mariacarla Boscono Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Shirin Neshat Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Adriana Lima Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Etro.

Sara Sampaio Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Sheila Vand John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Molly Sims Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Sarah Gadon John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anna Dello Russo Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ermanno Scervino.