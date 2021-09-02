RED CARPET

Every Must-See Red Carpet Look From the Venice Film Festival 2021

by W Staff
Helen Mirren arrives at the red carpet of 'Madres Parallels'
Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana. Photo by Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

The 78th annual Venice International Film Festival kicked off this week, with A-list celebrities flocking to the Italian city for summer’s last hurrah. The first day of the festival saw Penélope Cruz wearing three Chanel looks in 24 hours, and Dame Helen Mirren in a shimmering silver number to celebrate Pedro Almodóvar’s film Parallel Mothers. Filmmaker (and festival jury member) Chloé Zhao, on the other hand, casually paired her floor-length Giorgio Armani gown with a Fjallraven Kanken backpack (and a face mask, of course). That was just the beginning—Jane Campion, Kirsten Dunst, and Cynthia Erivo made statements in the first 48 hours of the festival with their respective looks as well while celebrating Campion’s film, Power of the Dog. See each of their takes on red carpet fashion, plus more, here.

Kirsten Dunst
In Armani.

Tiffany Haddish
In Christian Siriano.

Barbara Palvin
In Armani Privé.

Cynthia Erivo
In Versace and Roberto Coin jewelry.

Penelope Cruz
In Chanel Couture.

Chloé Zhao
In Giorgio Armani.

Milena Smit
In Balmain.

Mariacarla Boscono
In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Shirin Neshat
Adriana Lima
In Etro.

Sara Sampaio
In Armani Privé.

Sheila Vand
Molly Sims
Isabelle Huppert
In Armani Privé.

Sarah Gadon
Anna Dello Russo
In Ermanno Scervino.

Molly Sims
