In the 24 hours since Penélope Cruz disembarked from her water taxi ahead of the Venice Film Festival, tshe’s already stepped out in no less than three different head-to-toe-Chanel looks. A brand ambassador, Cruz has had a strong relationship with the house for years; she even made her runway debut for its homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld in 2019. Still, this level of commitment is somewhat unprecedented—especially since more Chanel looks are sure to follow as the festival unfolds.

The spree started off on Tuesday when Cruz arrived in a white tweed skirt suit with purple-and-blue plaid detailing, matching the summery ensemble with a white dainty leather bag and heels. It only took about 12 hours for her to resurface in another white tweed Chanel skirt suit, this time accented with fringe. Like the rest of the attendees, Cruz waited until the evening to pull out all the stops. (She wore the first skirt suit atop a plain white t-shirt.) Next to her longtime red-carpet partner-in-crime, Pedro Almodóvar, though, she looked ready for a premiere; on both occasions, the director opted for a printed Hawaiian-style printed shirt and jeans.

Penélope Cruz attends the Parallel Mothers photocall at the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2021. Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images

Cruz had just enough time after the photocall for Parallel Mothers, her latest film with Almodóvar, to change into another Chanel look for its official premiere. (The pair’s eighth collaboration stars Cruz as a middle-aged woman who’s thrilled about her surprise pregnancy.) She made a departure from skirt suits, wearing a floor-length layered gown with ruffled shoulders, but stuck to black and white—and fittingly so. The film’s other “parallel mother,” Milena Smit, went with the same combo.