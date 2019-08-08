Now that it's been a few months since the Cannes Film Festival, it's safe to say that this year's edition was all about Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood , whose massive cast—including, of course, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio—easily dominated the red carpet. Among those who were somehow sidestepped were Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas , who finally got the chance to steal the spotlight on Thursday, at the U.K. premiere of Pain and Glory with its beloved director, Pedro Almodóvar .

Pain and Glory —or, in Spanish, Dolor y gloria —stars Banderas as Salvador Mallo, an aging director looking back at his life's work, and Cruz as Jacinta, his mother. In case you couldn't tell by the fact that Banderas's hair is uncharacteristically spiky in the trailer , the film is semi-autobiographical, and most definitely Almodóvar's most personal yet. Fittingly, then, it also marks a special occasion of sorts for Almodóvar fans: Pain and Glory marks the first union of two of his longtime muses playing lead roles on-screen. (Banderas, who first worked with Almodóvar in 1982, took home Best Actor for the role at the Cannes Film Festival , where Pain and Glory was also in the running for the Palme d'Or.)

As it turned out, Almodóvar brought a bit of the Cannes Film Festival with him to London; he stepped out onto the red carpet on Thursday night wearing the exact same tartan suit and hot pink turtleneck that he did in May, when hanging out with Carla Bruni and Bella Hadid.

Pinterest Bella Hadid, Pedro Almódovar, and Carla Bruni attend the Dior and Vogue Paris dinner at Fred L'Ecailler during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2019 in Cannes, France. Thierry Lebraly/Getty Images

This time, in London, Cruz joined Almodóvar in opting for pink. Rather than a turtleneck, she wore a sequined Ralph & Russo couture gown that came complete with a rows of white ostrich feathers, which may or may not have been a nod to Almodóvar's famously fluffy hair.

Pinterest Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz, and Antonio Banderas attend the U.K. Premiere of Almodóvar's Pain And Glory on the opening night of Film4 Summer Screen at Somerset House in London, August 2019. Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images

As for Banderas, well, as you can see, he slicked his hair back down to its normal levels and opted for a pair of jeans.

Related: Penélope Cruz Made Her Runway Debut in Karl Lagerfeld's Final Chanel Show at Paris Fashion Week