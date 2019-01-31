Gather round Pedro Almodóvar heads, because the Spanish director has finally— finally! —put two of most famous muses, Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas to co-star in a movie together 22 films into his career. And judging by the trailer of the film, Dolor y gloria (or Pain and Glory , in English), which dropped today, it's set to be as sexy and stylish as anything the director has created. The union of two of Almodóvar's most frequent leads also lends itself to the themes of the film. Perhaps semi-autobiographic, Dolor y gloria will focus on a film director in his twilight who looks back upon his life, loves, collaborators, and failures through a series of reunions.

Banderas and Almodóvar first worked together back in 1982 on the film Labyrinth of Passion ; following numerous collaborations, the pair then shot to international fame together with * Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown* and Tie Me Up! Time Me Down! . Then Madonna began showing Banderas around Hollywood, he learned to speak English, he met Melanie Griffith, and he was suddenly a household name in America and didn't work with Almodóvar again for another 21 years. That was fine, as the director soon found his next international superstar muse in Penelope Cruz with 1997's Live Flesh , and the pair have made movies together ever since. Interestingly, when Banderas and Almodovar finally reunited for 2011's The Skin I Live , Cruz was slated for a role, but dropped out due to pregnancy. Though, technically, Cruz and Banderas did both have cameos in Almodovar's I'm So Excited in 2012, Dolor y gloria will mark their first official time co-starring together.

Ironically, after all that, the pair may not actually appear in scenes together, as they certainly don't in the trailer. The film is also structured as a series of flashbacks, with Banderas's main character remembering his past selves.

The film is set for a release in Spain in March, and then will likely role out to international audiences through the festival circuit.

Other frequent Almodovar regulars, including Cecilia Roth and Julieta Serrano will also appear in the film, as does quickly rising Spanish pop star Rosalía in her film debut.

