Although her days of playing Donatella Versace on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story have only recently come to an end, Penélope Cruz already has a new fashion gig under her belt: being the new face of John Hardy. In the jewelry brand's latest campaign, photographed by Josh Olins, Cruz wears new designs by creative director Hollie Bonneville Barden, "All of the Classic Chain bracelets put together," Cruz said of her favorite styles from the shoot. "At one point I think I had 15 of them on. They are very rock and roll, and full of such meaning as each are handcrafted by artisans in Bali." Here, Cruz talks about her own jewelry collection, and breaks down her personal style.

What is your most prized piece of personal jewelry?

I don’t know about the most prized, but I know that the important things are the ones that have a sentimental or personal value. It’s not about being an expensive stone.

What was the last piece of jewelry you bought?

I bought a pair of vintage earrings for a family member.

Describe your style in a few words:

Since I have kids, my style has gotten more practical. I do like fashion but I also have to think about what works in a practical way. I used to wear heels every day, and now it’s only if I have an event or go out.

Who is your ultimate style icon, and why?

Audrey Hepburn , Anouk Aimee, and Sophia Loren.

Best fashion advice you ever received?

To learn how to sew! My grandmother taught me how to do it.

Most prized possession in your closet?

A mantón de Manila that my grandmother did for me, and the wedding dress that John Galliano designed it for me. [But] it’s not in my house. I keep it in a rental space in a warehouse with the Oscar dress and some other dresses.

First major fashion purchase?

The dress I wore when I won the Oscar. Vintage Balmain.

Currently on your shopping wish-list?

Re/done jeans.

What was your style like as a teenager?

Very Julia Roberts wannabe. Also based on the girl from [Michael Jackson's] “The Way You Make Me Feel ” video.

Biggest fashion regret?

Very strange green pants I bought in the 80’s. But actually I don’t regret it.

Favorite red carpet outfit you've ever worn?

Black Chanel last year at Cannes and the Versace dress I wore for my first Oscar nomination, the year of Volver .

What is always in your bag?

Wipes! And water.