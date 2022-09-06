Naomi Campbell Pays It Forward

The 50th Anniversary Issue of W is an all-out supermodel celebration featuring 17 cover stars ranging from the world’s most famous names to women who are well on their way to total fashion domination. See every cover model here and read Jenny Comita’s essay about the evolution of the beauty standards that define the industry here.

What do you think is the secret to your success?

I like what I do, first and foremost. You have to, to have a career that really goes on. There is no career strategy on my end, but at this point, I love using the platform that I have to help young designers. The kids I work with are not just in the markets we know, but in Africa, the Middle East, India...and because people know me and I’ve come to understand the fashion world so well over time, I can get them the attention that they deserve. Fashion has provided me with so much, and it’s my philosophy to share that.

The photographic duo Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot have been W contributors for decades. For this issue, they captured their close friend and collaborator Naomi Campbell.

