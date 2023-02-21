It seems that the theme of this season has been “the return of real dressing,” with many designers ditching the shenanigans of yore and just presenting good, no-fuss clothing on the runway. That being said, there were still stunts here and there, though for the most part, in the form of some unexpected casting. It began not long into New York Fashion Week, when Jon Gries stepped out of our TV screens and onto the Eckhaus Latta runway (of course, The White Lotus fan fiction quickly bloomed to explain Greg’s turn as a male model). From there, more stars joined him, in both NYC and London, to walk the runway, and provide some dramatic monologue readings for the audience. As we move onto Paris and from there Milan, there are sure to be some more surprises in store, and you aren’t going to want to miss them. So, keep track here of the other famous faces that hit the runway as fashion month continues.