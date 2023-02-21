It seems that the theme of this season has been “the return of real dressing,” with many designers ditching the shenanigans of yore and just presenting good, no-fuss clothing on the runway. That being said, there were still stunts here and there, though for the most part, in the form of some unexpected casting. It began not long into New York Fashion Week, when Jon Gries stepped out of our TV screens and onto the Eckhaus Latta runway (of course, The White Lotus fan fiction quickly bloomed to explain Greg’s turn as a male model). From there, more stars joined him, in both NYC and London, to walk the runway, and provide some dramatic monologue readings for the audience. As we move onto Paris and from there Milan, there are sure to be some more surprises in store, and you aren’t going to want to miss them. So, keep track here of the other famous faces that hit the runway as fashion month continues.

Ian McKellen NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images McKellen actually approached Steven Stokey-Daley about taking part in S.S.Daley's autumn/winter 2023 presentation, according to Vogue, and luckily Stockey-Daley obliged, allowing the actor to open up the show with a reading of Alfred Tennyson’s The Coming of Arthur.

Florence Pugh David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pugh put her performance skills to work at Harris Reed’s fall 2023 collection, starting the presentation off with a dramatic monologue written by the designer himself.

Jon Gries Rodin Banica/WWD/Getty Images In season three of The White Lotus, Greg takes Tanya’s life insurance money, moves to New York City, and begins a new life as a male model. He proved at Eckhaus Latta’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear show that he has the chops.

Chloë Sevigny Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2023 ready-to-wear presentation marked the brand’s 20th anniversary, which designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez celebrated by paying tribute to the women who inspire them. It was fitting, then, that longtime friend of the brand Sevigny opened the show in a chic, all-black look.

Tommy Dorfman Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Animals took over the Collina Strada fall/winter 2023 ready-to-wear show, and Tommy Dorfman got in on the fun, taking on the runway as a little bunny bride in a white slip dress.

Cody Lohan Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano With sister Lindsay Lohan in the front row, Cody Lohan was the lone male model to walk for Christian Siriano’s fall 2023 show in New York City.

Ali Lohan Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano Making it a family affair, Sister Ali Lohan walked as well.