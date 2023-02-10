Lindsay Lohan Makes Her Return to New York Fashion Week in Copper

Lindsay Lohan hadn’t been seen in a front row at New York Fashion Week for over a decade, but she had a good reason for returning last night. Though the actress is currently living in Dubai with her husband, Bader Shammas, she flew all the way to New York on Thursday to support her siblings, Aliana and Dakota Lohan, as they walked in Christian Siriano’s spring 2023 show.

Lohan arrived to Gotham Hall in NYC looking like a shiny new penny, wearing a full look from Siriano, of course. Copper from head to toe (literally, her hair matched the outfit), Lohan wore oversized, wide-leg trousers, and a caped blouse on top. Even her nails, painted in the metallic hue, matched the completed look.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

The actress took her place in the front row alongside Julia Stiles and Quinta Brunson to take in the show, which featured her two younger siblings walking the runway. Following the presentation, Lohan headed backstage for a few photos with her family, as well as Siriano. Yes, mother Dina was there too.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

This is the first time Lohan has sat front row at a fashion show in quite awhile. In 2019, she attended both Saint Laurent’s fall and spring presentations in Paris, and, of course, between 2003 and 2012, she was a front row staple, attending everything from Chanel to Cynthia Rowley. So, all of these years later, it’s nice to see Lohan back in the front row where she belongs. Maybe, she just came to New York watch her siblings walk Siriano, but if we’re lucky, she’ll stick around for the remainder of Fashion Week.