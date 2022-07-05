Lindsay Lohan Has Married Her Mysterious Fiancé, Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas have made it official. On Friday, the 36-year-old actor posted an Instagram announcing that she is now married to the financier who’s largely managed to evade the public eye since they began dating in 2020. “I am the luckiest woman in the world,” Lohan captioned a joint selfie breaking the news (which has since been confirmed by People). “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything.” She concluded with prayer hand and heart emojis, adding “every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Lohan is said to have met Shammas in Dubai, her home since 2014. They seem to have been dating since early 2020, when she posted a since-deleted Instagram that referred to him as her boyfriend. She announced their engagement, again via Instagram, in November of 2021, sharing a series of photos of them together with a caption that read “My love. My life. My family. My future.” They were still celebrating four months later, when Lohan Instagrammed a photo of them with a cake that read “she said yes.” Around the same time, she told Extra that she planned to keep their wedding “low key”; true to her word, she has yet to share any info about the ceremony.

Little is known about Shammas apart from the fact that he currently works in finance and hails from Kuwait. In stark contrast to Lohan’s public Instagram, which has 11 million followers, his private account is only visible to just over 600. Now that they’re married, though, we’ll no doubt be hearing more of him soon—particularly since Lohan is set to go on her most prominent press tour in years. The actor has landed her first prominent lead role in a movie since 2013, starring opposite Chord Overstreet in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Falling for Christmas.