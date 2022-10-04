Zaya Wade, the daughter of NBA legend Dwyane Wade and step-daughter of Gabrielle Union, is no stranger to fashion. Over the past year or so, the 15-year-old has solidified herself as a budding fashion girl, often showing off high end looks on her Instagram page. On Tuesday, though, Wade took a major step in her style journey when she sat front row solo for the first time, and she wore the perfect look for the occasion.

Wade attended the Miu Miu spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week, which of course means she had to wear some ultra-cropped pieces. For her exciting front row debut, Wade opted for a plaid mini skirt with a brown leather belt and flesh-toned branded underwear peeking above the waistline and visible thanks to the cropped denim jacket she wore on top. Wade and her stylist, Thomas Christos Kikis, then finished off the look with white leather loafers, sunglasses, and the brand’s Matelassé top-handle bag.

It does make sense Wade is a Miu Miu girl, considering her own parents are such fans of designer Miuccia Prada’s other label.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

Inside the event, Wade took off her sunglasses to reveal her unique makeup—done by makeup artist, Esther Edeme—which featured a crystal-bejeweled cat eye. Paired with glossy lips and pink cheeks, the glam was perfect for the teenager.

Instagram/@zayawade

While waiting for the show to begin, Wade met up with King Richard actress Demi Singleton who wore a silver embellished set to the presentation with a gray trench on top. The two took in the show as Miuccia Prada sent a parade of cropped skirts and tops down the Paris Fashion Week runway for the third season in a row.

Wade and Singleton at the Miu Miu spring 2023 show. Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images