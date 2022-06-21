Summer has officially begun. It’s June 21st and the summer season is, quite literally, underway, but also because the Union-Wade World Tour has kicked off, which is just as much of a sign that the seasons are changing. And, it has come at the perfect time. Lately, it seems like it’s not enough for celebrities to step out in one good look a week. Call it the 24-hour style cycle, but the Internet has become especially hungry for good outfits, and with celebs like Hailey Bieber feeding us to satisfaction, we’ve come to expect a parade of looks on the regular. Luckily, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have just embarked on their annual summer Euro-trip, which means we are about to get fed and then some.

Over the weekend, Union took to Instagram to announce the beginning of the 2022 tour, which started in Milan, as all good European fashion tours should, and right away, the actress started serving out looks. She kicked things off on a romantic note, with a sheer, butter yellow maxi dress from Sportmax spring/summer 2022, which she wore with a pair of high-waisted yellow panties underneath. The perfect piece for a hot summer date night.

Up next, it was time for a vintage moment. For the second look on the tour, Union’s stylist, Thomas Christos Kikis, pulled a white mini dress from Prada Linea Rossa 1999, formerly Prada Sport. The dress was the perfect piece to usher in a weekend of Prada, as Union and Wade later attended the brand’s spring/summer 2023 menswear show in Milan. The couple were the center of attention at the event, with Union wearing a tank dress with a skirt of fringe reaching her feet, while Wade opted for some oversized black paper bag pants, tied at the waist, and a see-through knit yellow tank on top.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Prada looks didn’t stop with the conclusion of the show, however. The couple was later spotted out dressed in full ensembles from the brand again. This time, Union wore a crocheted bralette top and an ultra-mini suede skirt, topping off the outfit with a black cropped jacket. Wade, meanwhile, wore another knit tank, this one in white, topped with a white shortsleeved button down and black pants.

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

But Union had to cap off this long weekend with one finally look, and this time, she decided to mix things up a bit. While she still carried her little jacquard fabric Prada bag, her outfit on Monday night came from a different Italian brand, Andreādamo. Wearing a full ensemble from their fall/winter 2022 collection, Wade stepped out for dinner in Milan in olive green corduroy pants with an exposed thong detail and a black cardigan held together with a clasp across her chest. While the original look was presented with a turtleneck dickie as well, the rising temps in Milan likely caused the actress to ditch that piece for her ensemble.

Yes, in one weekend, Union gave us five enviable looks (she has Hadid topped by two), and considering Milan is likely just the first stop on the Union-Wade World tour, we are in for quite the treat this summer as the stylish couple continues their jaunt through Europe.

Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images