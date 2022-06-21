While some of us might have spent the past weekend in something like sweats and athleisure, Bella Hadid took the opportunity over the last few days to remind us all why she’s the current queen of off-duty model style. The 25-year-old stayed in the city for the weekend instead of escaping to her farm, so we got served a full buffet of looks that ranged from a casual look to run errands with her boyfriend, to the perfect outfit for a masquerade ball at the Boom Boom Room. And, of course, through it all, the model provided enough outfit inspiration to get us through the first few weeks of summer seamlessly.

Hadid started off the weekend by grabbing dinner with her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and her mom’s boyfriend at the members only club Zero Bond in downtown Manhattan. The model kept to a simple color palette and basic pieces for the look, but managed to make it completely her own with the styling. She paired some black baggy jeans with a gray, multi-patterned button-up, which she layered on top with a white tank and black lace bra. The outfit really came together, though, because Hadid left the shirt opened, yet still tucked into her pants, which were secured with a double-belt. She then finished off the ensemble with some sleek, black pointed-toe boots, and a black Balenciaga Le Cagole bag. The outfit has the duality of looking extremely laid back while also unequivocally chic, a line Hadid walks very well.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The next day, Hadid hit the city streets again, this time with her favorite style partner, her boyfriend Marc Kalman. For this daytime excursion, Hadid stayed cool in a plaid mini skirt, which she paired with a mint green vintage Burberry jacket, zipped all the way up. She then added a light brown leather bowling bag, and a pair of duel-tone Nomasei loafers, which she wore with calf-high socks, a look she clearly favors. It’s a much preppier vibe from the edgier look she wore the night before, but still classically Hadid.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The weekend was then rounded out on Saturday night, when Hadid joined her sister Gigi, and a handful of other fashion industry insiders to celebrate the 50th birthday of her modeling agent Luiz Mattos. Thrown at the Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel, the party was masquerade themed, so Hadid definitely had fun with her look for the evening. The model opted to wear a matching white set made up of a corset and knee-length skirt, both covered in black splatter paint. She added a black lace bra underneath the corset and a pair of black fishnets and patent leather pumps for a very Y2K look. And, of course, she had a black lace mask to cover up her face.

Ever since her triumphant Cannes appearance, Hadid has been laying low, spending some time on vacation with Kalman, and then heading back to the city but seemingly keeping mostly to herself. Now, the model is officially back in her territory and clearly, ready to give us a summer of good looks.