Bella Hadid’s Adventurous Style Seems to Be Rubbing Off on Her Boyfriend

Marc Kalman has managed to maintain a surprisingly low profile over the course of his nearly two-year relationship with Bella Hadid. That’s in part because he’s left it to the supermodel to make a sartorial statement, though her adventurous personal style may be starting to rub off on him. On Tuesday—which happened to be Kalman’s birthday—the art director tried out a more daring ensemble not once, but twice, first while grabbing gelato with Hadid while out and about in New York City.

Kalman started off the day in a look reminiscent of one Hadid wore earlier this year, pairing his go-to Still Kelly hoodie (which the couple seems to share) with a pair of low-slung plaid shorts by Levi’s that were so baggy, they at times resembled a skirt. Hadid, who joined him in pulling her socks up high, went with a cropped hooded jacket and matching off-white knee-length skirt. Later that day, Kalman proved that he had another pair of ultra-baggy plaid shorts in his closet, which he paired with a hooded leather Supreme jacket and Nike socks. Meanwhile, Hadid switched into head-to-toe synthetic leather, pairing black pants (topped off with a belt that had a giant butterfly-shaped buckle) with a yellow racing jacket worn atop a yellow shirt with a cutout that showcased her cleavage.

Marc Kalman and Bella Hadid in New York City on May 10, 2022. Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images

Marc Kalman and Bella Hadid in Soho, New York City on May 10, 2022. Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images

Hadid kept her birthday wishes to Kalman to her Instagram Stories, where she called him “my wooniiiiiii.” Since they were first linked in July of 2020, her boyfriend seems to have only ever appeared on her grid once, in a post that she’s since deleted that featured them in a tight embrace. The couple has yet to make their red carpet debut, though we wouldn’t be surprised if Kalman came out to show his support when Hadid’s season of the Hulu series Ramy premieres.