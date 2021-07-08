Bella Hadid Seemingly Confirms That She Has A New Boyfriend

Fiona Apple once famously declared that “the world is bullshit,” and the past 16 months have certainly taught us that many prevailing institutions are dumb and bad. Which is why we celebrate each blessing from the universe — pure, joyous love being the precious among them. And so today, we are celebrating Bella Hadid’s apparent confirmation that she has a new boyfriend in an enchanting photo. Filed under: things we absolutely love to see.

Hadid shared the candid image on Instagram in a slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos from Cannes and the couture fashion shows in Paris. Writing that she is “Healthy, Working and Loved,” Hadid blissfully embraces her man with a genuinely excited smile as he kisses her on the cheek. Hadid looks so happily in love that one can’t help but smile along with her.

But who is the lucky lover? He is rumored to be named Marc Kalman, according to Page Six, a creative director who has worked on artwork for Travis Scott. Rumors have been circulating about Hadid dating someone for a few weeks now, and the pair were spotted in June grabbing lunch together in New York City. Beyond that, not much is known about him — which is, in all likelihood, precisely why Hadid is dating someone less famous than herself. Here’s wishing the two lovebirds lots of happiness, success, and cute photos on Instagram.