What is a model to do when she has completely dominated the fashion industry at the age of 25? Go out and get her SAG card, of course. Bella Hadid is getting into the acting game, and her first role is a fairly major one. The model will be joining the cast of Ramy for season three of the Emmy-nominated show, and this isn’t just a cameo we’re talking about.

According to Deadline, Hadid will be a “recurring guest star” on the Hulu show, which seemingly means she will pop up throughout the season. As of now, there’s no information on who Hadid will be playing, or how her character will tie into the storylines of the other characters. Season three of Ramy will continue to follow star Ramy Youssef’s titular character as he carries on with his journey to explore his connection to religion in a modern world. Deadline reports season three will find Ramy’s family “forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns...while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business.”

Hadid’s move to acting is hardly unprecedented. She joins a list of highly accomplished actors who got their start in the modeling industry, including Halle Berry, Brad Pitt, and even Cher. Hadid has also had an interest in acting for quite awhile. Back in 2017, she told The Telegraph, “I need to start taking acting classes and figure out a way to memorize things better because I have a really bad brain,” and even admitted that her longtime goal is: “The Oscar—one day.”