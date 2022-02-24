Bella Hadid and Her Boyfriend are Now Fashion Week Official

For some couples, we wait for an Instagram post or a joint red carpet appearance to prove the strength of a celebrity relationship, but Bella Hadid, just proved the strength of her relationship in a fashion fit for a top model—she touted him around Milan Fashion Week. Yes, while we’ve known about Hadid’s boyfriend, Marc Kalman, for a while now (she shared a photo with him on Instagram back in July 2021), but now the pair is finally fashion week official.

Following the model’s appearance in the Max Mara show on Thursday morning, Hadid left the building of the presentation to a swarm of fans and photographers and Kalman was right there by her side.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

In fact, the pair have been fairly inseparable lately. Earlier this week, ahead of their trip to Milan, the couple was seen walking around New York City together. Then, on Wednesday, they were spotted hand-in-hand in Milan, matching in all-black casual ensembles. Following her appearance at the Max Mara show, the pair took advantage of Hadid’s downtime and headed out for some gelato together.

Hadid’s openness with her relationship is welcomed, albeit surprising considering the lengths she previously took to hide it. According to Page Six, when Hadid and Kalman first started dating in the summer of 2020, they were very strategic about not getting caught.

“If they went out, he would come out first, get the car, and then she would get into the car,” a source said. “They would drive to a location, and he’d drop her off but not get out and go park the car.”

These days, though, they’re clearly not worried about being spotted as they take their relationship around the world. It is important to note the timing of this change, which comes amid rumors that Hadid’s ex, The Weeknd, is dating a friend of Hadid’s, Simi Khadra. The pair was just seen making out in Las Vegas at The Weeknd’s 32nd birthday party. At this point, though, Hadid and Kalman have been dating for at least a year and a half, and considering he got the invite to Milan, things look to be going well and Hadid seems to be more focused on her current boyfriend (and her gelato) than her ex.