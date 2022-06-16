Hailey Bieber’s Slinky Sequin Dress Hits All The Right Notes

Hailey Bieber’s style is taking over NYC this week. The model proved as much on Wednesday as she continued her Rhode promotion tour in her home state, rounding out an already fashion-filled day with three more looks, capping off the night with the perfect, show-stopping dress.

Before we get to that, though, let’s not forget the other looks Bieber delivered throughout the day as she went from TV spot to TV spot, promoting her new beauty line. After throwing an Aggi blazer over a mini skirt to head to Good Morning America, Bieber changed into a white velvet Jill Sander fall 2022 dress for the actual appearance. Next, it was off to Live With Kelly & Ryan, which, of course meant another outfit change. For her second TV interview of the day, Bieber went very professional, wearing a camel-colored Sportmax jacket and pants, pairing the set with some Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Bieber stuck with Sportsmax when she was spotted leaving Kelly & Ryan. She wore a minidress featuring a turtleneck and long sleeves from Sportmax’s fall 2022 collection. On the runway, the piece was shown with a midi skirt underneath, which Bieber ditched for a leggier look. She paired this dress with some black Balenciaga pumps and, of course, more Tiffany jewels, turning the model into something of a chic undercover spy.

THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images/Getty Images

And that brings us to look five of the day, which Bieber wore for her last TV spot, a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While previously, Bieber was going for a more professional look for her press tour, sticking to mostly blazers and otherwise structured pieces, she opted to go more glam for the late night show. So, she grabbed a dress from 16arlington’s pre-fall 2022 collection, a nude, long-sleeved midi dress covered in sequins, tied together in the front by black thread. Bieber let the dress speak for itself, accessorizing minimally, with some clear Aquazzura heels and a pair of Tiffany hoops.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Five looks in one day is truly a feat, but five successful looks is something else all together. Hopefully, this is just the beginning, and we will get an LA-equivalent to this NYC fashion parade, because even though Bieber just fed us so many looks in such a short amount of time, we can’t help but want more.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images