It took just a handful of hours into the first day of New York Fashion Week’s spring 2023 schedule for a designer to deliver a casting surprise: The first to hit the catwalk of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s latest Proenza Schouler showing was the musician Arca. The next came just a couple of hours later, when Jemima Kirke hit the Collina Strada runway amid a parade of professional models. Per usual, the unexpected cameos have continued—both newbies and vets. Linda Evangelista closed out Fendi and Marc Jacobs with a bang by popping up at what made for her first runway show in 15 years (though she opted to stand next to the designers as they took their bows rather than walk.) Keep track of who else has been turning showgoers’ heads so far, here.

Lil Nas X Just like the rest of us, Coach’s Stuart Vevers has fallen in love with Lil Nas X. After dressing him for his tour and appointing him brand ambassador, the designer sent him down the runway in a black leather ensemble juxtaposed with pink jelly sandals.

Donna Jordan Photo by Taylor Hill via Getty Images There was so much focus on Travis Barker closing Tommy Hilfiger’s New York comeback with musical performance that you may have missed Donna Jordan, former Warhol superstar and “Antonio [Lopez] Girl,” also making a comeback.

Tyler Mitchell Courtesy of Marni The fashion and fine art photographer Tyler Mitchell stepped out from behind the camera and onto the runway of Marni’s first New York show.

Kate Beckinsale Photo by Theo Wargo via Getty Images No one expected Kate Beckinsale to be the last of Naeem Khan’s otherwise ordinary cast of models to hit the runway. The actor helped Khan close out the show covered in metallics from head to toe, and while she’s certainly modeled in the past, the show marked the first time she’s ever done so on the catwalk.

Linda Evangelista Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage via Getty Images While Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington have been no strangers to modeling since they became known as part of “The Trinity” in the ’90s, the trio’s other member, Linda Evangelista, has scarcely been seen in recent years. Last September, the 57-year-old supermodel explained why: She had undergone a cosmetic procedure that left her, in her words, “brutally disfigured.” Slowly but surely, she’s been returning to the public eye. Her appearance at the very end of Fendi and Marc Jacobs’s celebration of the Baguette bag made for her first runway show in 15 years.

Jemima Kirke Photo by David Spector Jemima Kirke made what appears to have been her runway debut at Collina Strada’s showing in a sprawling, picturesque garden in Brooklyn. Like the rest of the models, the actor-slash-artist embraced the collection’s butterfly theme by wiggling her fingers as she circled the wooden walkway.