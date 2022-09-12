The Most Surprising Models of New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
It took just a handful of hours into the first day of New York Fashion Week’s spring 2023 schedule for a designer to deliver a casting surprise: The first to hit the catwalk of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s latest Proenza Schouler showing was the musician Arca. The next came just a couple of hours later, when Jemima Kirke hit the Collina Strada runway amid a parade of professional models. Per usual, the unexpected cameos have continued—both newbies and vets. Linda Evangelista closed out Fendi and Marc Jacobs with a bang by popping up at what made for her first runway show in 15 years (though she opted to stand next to the designers as they took their bows rather than walk.) Keep track of who else has been turning showgoers’ heads so far, here.