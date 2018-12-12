Having spent enough time dealing with the present—aka the aftermath of calling off her engagement with the actor-artist Chris Zylka —Paris Hilton has now returned to one of her favorite hobbies: looking back at the past. That's exactly what Hilton did last year, for example, when she showed up to one of her many DJ gigs wearing the same glitzy Julien Macdonald chain-mail dress that she wore to her 21st birthday party in 2002—a look that, a decade and a half later, now clearly merits being described "iconic."

But that homage wasn't enough for Hilton. That seemed to be the case, anyway, when she casually pulled out another version of the design last week for yet another DJ gig, this time at Art Basel Miami Beach . While missing its usual plunging neckline, its choker and glittery glare made sure it was still instantly recognizable. This time, she topped it off with a matching metallic pair of fingerless gloves, as well as another update to the extremely early aughts butterfly clips she accessorized with 16 years ago, following the glittery cat ears she wore last year: an oversized pair of bedazzled headphones.

Completing the throwback, Hilton, now 37, also made the excellent choice of playing the Killers' 2003 single "Mr. Brightside."

She may have been just seven years old when it made its debut, but the dress's legacy hasn't been lost on Kendall Jenner , who made headlines for paying homage to Hilton by wearing a nearly identical chainmail dress to celebrate her own 21st birthday in 2016. It also appears to have resurfaced in Jenner's mind as of late, seeing as she managed to steal the show —at least before Meghan Markle and her baby bump showed up—on Monday night at the British Fashion Awards. That was all thanks to proudly showing off her underwear through another glittery dress designed by Julien Macdonald—aka the same designer originally behind Hilton's.

Pinterest Kendall Jenner recreating Paris Hilton's 21st birthday look on her own 21st birthday in Los Angeles, November 2016. wowcelebritytv/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

And yet the dress is still demanding even more attention—which renowned vintage lover Kim Kardashian happily delivered. She started off her Wednesday by greeting her 122 million Instagram followers with a "good morning," accompanied by a photo of herself holding a telephone to her ear and wearing—you guessed it—yet another version of the dress.

Hilton has yet to like or comment on the post, though it seems likely she'll approve, given the praise she previously bestowed upon Jenner. Her lack of commentary so far, though, leaves us with little to no clues as to why her now 16-year-old look is suddenly experiencing such a resurgence—even more so than the rest of the early-2000s looks Hilton pioneered that have been reliably resurfacing on today's runways . It does, on the other hand, make the case for a conspiracy theory that the three of them have embarked on a mission to yet again break the internet with their own version of "the dress."

