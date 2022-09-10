New York Fashion Week is back and the masks are off—for the most part. With over 100 brands presenting their spring 2023 collections over roughly six days, the season is set to be as packed as it was all the way back in 2019 (were we ever so young?). On Friday, September 9th, Proenza Schouler officially kicked things off with a spirited 20th anniversary show featuring an all-star cast of models including W’s 50th anniversary Issue cover stars Bella Hadid, Anok Yai, Kendall Jenner and Shalom Harlow. The evening concluded with Fendi decamping from Milan to stage a special Fendi runway presentation in celebration of 25 years of the house’s iconic baguette bag. And because birthday parties are always better with friends, Fendi creative director Kim Jones invited Marc Jacobs to put his own spin on the Italian luxury brand. The result is a collection of outsized proportions with bursts of NYC-neon brights. Check back here often as we present the latest and greatest looks to hit the runways.

