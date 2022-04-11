Brooklyn Beckham, the 23-year-old photographer son of David and Victoria, and Nicola Peltz, the 27-year-old actor, are officially husband and wife. While there was little doubt that the ceremony would be over-the-top and star-packed, the couple truly outdid themselves when they got married on Saturday. (Thanks in no small part to Peltz’s billionaire executive father Nelson. The chairman of Wendy’s board hosted the ceremony at his family’s $76 million oceanfront estate in Palm Beach, Florida.) Peltz wore a sweeping couture gown by Valentino, which came complete with a train and veil that stretched at least six feet. Beckham kept his tux interesting with a formal diamond-encrusted chain by Anita Ko.

The newlyweds, who got engaged seven months after confirming their relationship in 2020, reportedly attempted to maintain some semblance of privacy by banning phones from the ceremony. Though, there’s only so much you can do to keep things low-profile when your guest list includes Venus and Serena Williams, Mel B, Eva Longoria, Kiernan Shipka, Rashida Jones, and Michael Bay. (As gifts, the couple requested that they make donations to Care, a nonprofit providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian families affected by Russia’s war with Ukraine.) Beckham kept it in the family when it came to the ceremony, tapping his sister Harper as a flower girl and his brothers Romeo and Cruz as his best men. For their first dance, he and Peltz enlisted the South African artist Lloyiso to perform “Only Fools Rush In.”

The weekend-long festivities kicked off on Friday, where Kim Jones provided the Beckhams with Dior suiting. The no-photos rule appears to have applied only to the main ceremony; many of the most notable guests were eager to share a look at the goings-on in Palm Beach. Longoria posted photos of her dress designed (naturally) by Victoria Beckham, while Serena Williams posed with her sister in a mini dress by Balmain, which she later swapped out for a floor-length hot pink dress with a dramatic slit. Natalia Bryant, the model daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, went with vintage Roberto Cavalli, while Eva Chen of Instagram opted for a capelet dress by Alexander McQueen.

Courtesy of @serenawilliams

Courtesy of @lorenridinger

Beckham and Peltz’s ceremony was undoubtedly the most star-packed so far this year, but it most certainly won’t be the last. In other wedding-related news that broke this weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are (again) engaged.