On Thursday evening, esteemed guests gathered at a private estate in Los Angeles to witness the wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, just as fans of the socialite sat on their couches across the country, tuning into the first episode of the Paramount+ series, Paris in Love. While the 13-episode docuseries will document the journey to November 11th, right now, we’re focusing on the day in question because as more and more details are revealed, it’s becoming clear that the three-day Hilton wedding will truly be an affair to remember. "It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding," Reum said to his now-wife on Hilton’s podcast, This Is Paris, the day of the wedding. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Guests

While the full guest list has not yet been revealed, shots of various celebrities arriving at the venue are making their way around the internet, as well as reports of Paris’ ‘00s BFF Kim Kardashian’s attendance (no word on if she brought Pete Davidson as her plus one). Photos on Page Six show Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts, Paula Abdul, and Rachel Zoe all dressed up as they head to the wedding, as well as creative director of Alice + Olivia, Stacey Bendet, actress Ashley Benson, and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards.

The Venue

Hilton and Roem tied the knot at Hilton’s late-grandfather Barron’s estate in Bel-Air. According to Page Six, this venue was chosen just a few weeks ago, with the couple originally planning to wed at a church with only the reception at the estate. The house isn’t technically in the Hilton family any longer, having sold to former Google CEO Eric Schmidt for $61.5 million in May, though they assumedly rented it out for the big day.

“As a little girl, I always told myself that I would get married at my grandfather's former estate,” Hilton told Vogue. “I imagined having my fairy tale wedding here, and it's amazing that it actually came true. This estate brings back so many memories, and it means so much to be here surrounded by family and connected to all my loved ones on this day.”

The Dress

While there will surely be many dresses to discuss when this multi-day event is over, Hilton went traditional as she walked down the aisle on Thursday, wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown with a lace bodice and a full tulle skirt, which mimicked the Valentino dress her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, wore on her big day back in 2015. “We spent months designing my dress to perfection with the amazing Oscar de la Renta designers, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim,” Hilton told Vogue. “I love how it turned out. I wanted something that was timeless, elegant, chic, and iconic, and I am so happy.” The dress seems to be pretty conservative for Hilton, with its high neckline and long sleeves, but following the ceremony, Hilton changed into another Oscar de la Renta gown, this one with a short bubble shirt and sweetheart neckline covered in floral appliques. Most likely, this won’t even be the end of the dress parade coming from Hilton. Back. in August, Hilton told Jimmy Fallon there would be “lots of dresses” over the weekend. “Probably 10,” she said. “I love outfit changes.”

As for the bridesmaids, they all wore pink lace v-neck Alice & Olivia dresses. Nicky, the maid of honor at the event, wore the brand as well, though her dress featured a neckline to match the bride. Reum, meanwhile wore a custom Zegna tux with Cartier cufflinks.

The Event

As stated, Thursday night’s ceremony was just the beginning of a full weekend celebrating Hilton and Roem. Hilton, though, specifically wanted to tie the knot on November 11th, considering her fondness for the meaning behind the numerology. “11:11 has always been my favorite time of day,” she told Vogue. “It's my reminder to make a wish and be open to miracles. This date is special to Carter and I—it represents our love story, which both of us knew was meant to be.”

On November 11th, Hilton walked down the aisle as her friend, Kim Petras sang Elvis Presley’s “I Can’t Help Falling in Love.” The music didn’t stop there, though. Following the ceremony, guests headed to a tent for a seated dinner while Demi Lovato performed “I Will Always Love You.” Most likely, this is just the beginning of the celebrity cameos as the weekend continues to roll on.