Kim Kardashian is nothing if not loyal. She will do anything for her family, she’s proven that over the years, and apparently, that same commitment extends to Balenciaga. The social media star was seen in the brand multiple times this week since her cargo moment on Tuesday, each time dressing up to visit her new rumored love interest, Pete Davidson.

On Tuesday night, Kim ventured where many born-and-bred Manhattanites, let alone Calabasians, have never gone before—to Staten Island—in order for a date night with Pete. For the occasion, she wore a brown oversized coat, impossibly high-reaching denim boots, and a faux fur tote. Don’t ask from which brand, you already know.

Apparently, the Staten Island pizza was good enough that Kim opted for another date on Wednesday, though it seems like this time, she may have made the reservation. The pair met at the private NoHo club Zero Bond for another get-together. This time, Kim went for a more streamlined look, covering up in a long-sleeved velvet dress and a long ponytail braid falling down her back. The pair was reportedly not alone in the club, however, and were joined by Kim’s longtime friend, Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban, as well as camera crews for her new Hulu show. The occasion also reportedly served as something of a pre-birthday celebration for Simon Huck, the marketing maestro and longtime Kardashian associate.

At this point, there doesn’t seem to be any reason for Kim to stay in New York other than to hang out with Pete and exit cars in Balenciaga outfits. Two very good reasons, yes, but it won’t be long before Kim returns to Calabasas to see her four kids and the marathon dating is put to bed. Unfortunately, Pete is pretty much stuck in New York due to Saturday Night Live obligations so he most likely wouldn’t be able to follow her there. But hey, don’t count out a romcom-worthy (private) plane-chasing moment just yet.

Gotham/GC Images