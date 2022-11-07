Cher’s got a new babe. On Sunday, the musical icon confirmed her buregeoning relationship with music executive Alexander Edwards, first tweeting a cropped photo of him with his name and a heart emoji as the caption and then wrote a follow-up tweet telling the “haters” she doesn’t care what they think. The “Believe” singer is 76-years-old and Edwards is 36, which makes a 40 year age gap. But Cher is not going to defend her relationship.

“I’m Not Defending us.Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone,” she wrote.

Edwards works for Def Jam Recordings, and according to Cher, they met at Paris Fashion Week in September. She also stated she already introduced him to her family, so things are fairly serious.

Edwards shares a child with his ex Amber Rose, three-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. Rose accused Edwards of having affairs in 2021, and People reports she wrote on Instagram, “All 12 of y'all bums (the ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him.”

Edwards later admitted that Rose’s accusations were accurate when he did an Instagram Live with DJ Big Von.

“At the end, I don't think anybody can be happy or successful if you're not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you,” he said at the time. “It's just who I am, and it's not how [Rose] wants to be loved.”

Fans evidently came out of the woodwork to tell Cher about Edwards’ past and possible nefarious intentions after her announcement, but she replied she “wasn’t born yesterday.”

“What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees,” she continued. “Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance.I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am.”

Cher was famously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 until their divorce in 1975. She married singer Gregg Allman the same year as her divorce and then they split in 1979. She has dated quite a bit since then, including periods with Warren Beatty, Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, and Gene Simmons.