Since touching down back stateside from Milan Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have taken their love tour to Miami, New York City, and now, Ohio. Perhaps not the first location you’d conjure up when thinking of the couple—but on Monday, the pair pulled out their business best for the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in Cleveland.

Jenner, who was recognized for her tequila brand 818, opted for a sleek take on the power suit that, of course, did not go without some standout details. For starters, her double-breasted blazer featured an extremely plunging neckline that flashed a considerable amount of skin. Instead of layering something underneath, Jenner wore the jacket solo.

The coat had an almost menswear-like feel to it, with strong shoulders up top and a looser fit down below. Then, the 27-year-old added on a maxi skirt in the same black fabric as her top and went with a pair of heeled leather boots.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner’s buttoned look makes perfect sense given the more formal setting of the event. And while Bunny wasn’t part of this year’s list (he was in town to award Forbes’ Latinx Pitch Competition), he still kept with the monochrome theme of his girlfriend’s ensemble.

Keeping things simple, he opted for a basic black t-shirt, wide-legged jeans, and a New York Yankees baseball hat. The only departure from the muted palette was a pair of brown mules to complete the look.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner and Bunny’s Ohio appearance comes after a handful of public outings. Most recently, on Sunday in New York City, they attended Luis Miguel’s concert at Madison Square Garden.

They again mainly stuck with an all black palette, but this time, added in some pops of color. Jenner spruced up her tank top and pants combination with a red sweater (as she carried a Gucci horsebit clutch) while the rapper was drenched in leather.

Although they’ve been rather hush hush about their relationship in the past, it looks like Jenner and Bunny are getting more comfortable with being out in the open. From their couples Gucci campaign to sitting front row at fashion week, and now, voyaging to Ohio together, there’s seemingly nothing out of reach for the lovebirds.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images