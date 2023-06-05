Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Have Broken Up (Facts)

Well, it’s over. The brief (and controversial) fling between Taylor Swift and fellow musician Matty Healy is practically over before it even began. According to TMZ, Swift is back to being truly “single.” This, of course, is the second report of a Swift breakup this spring alone. Back in April, news surfaced that she had ended things with actor Joe Alwyn after six years. Reports of the Healy romance sprung up shortly thereafter.

Swift didn’t really get to last long in that ol’ “Lavendar Haze,” with Healy. Not only is she deep in the middle of her Eras tour, but certain corners of the Swiftie fandom haven’t been too pleased with the relationship. Healy, lead singer of the Tumblr-popular band The 1975 and the son of a cohost of Loose Women (Britain’s version of The View), has something of an online bad boy reputation. Earlier this year, he appeared on The Adam Friedland Show, a bro-favored podcast that asks “Are racial slurs still funny?,” and laughed along to jokes the hosts made about rapper Ice Spice’s ethnicity. Even after Swift invited Spice to guest on a remix of her song “Karma,” the whole episode dogged Swiftie Nation. Her fans started Change.org petitions and wrote long tweet threads dealing with the ethics behind remaining a fan. In a recent interview with the New Yorker, Healy tried to downplay the controversy. “It doesn’t actually matter,” he told the outlet. “Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.”

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Still, TMZ hasn’t indicated the controversies were the source of the breakup. They merely report the circumstances are “still unclear.”

Swift and Healy reportedly had some sort of flirtation back in 2014, after the pair met backstage at a 1975 concert, and had remained friends. Healy was previously linked to FKA Twigs, model Gabriella Brooks, and (according to rumors) Ali Lohan.

Swift has other things to occupy her time at the moment. Not only did she just announce the extension of her Eras tour with a leg in Central and South America, it’s widely expected she’ll take the show to Europe if not beyond (Healy’s band is busy too, touring Europe throughout much of the summer).

Today, Swift also announced more details about the upcoming “Taylor’s Version” re-release of her album Speak Now. Hayley Williams of Paramore and the band Fall Out Boy will appear as guests. Although the Internet has been chock full of rumors that Swift has recorded something with another famous British ex, Harry Styles, that has not yet been confirmed.