It may have been Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi who garnered rightful buzz as the Internet’s first boyfriend of the year, but his co-star, Barry Keoghan, is not too far behind. In fact, the Irish actor might have just hopped into the lead with his latest look. Last night, Keoghan showed up to the premiere of the Apple TV+ miniseries Masters of the Air in a sleeveless male crop top that could best be described with one simple word: arm.

Keoghan hit the step-and-repeat in an ivory Dolce & Gabbana look that turned traditional menswear tailoring on its head. The actor’s high-waisted pants featured a dramatic silhouette that flared out just enough to showcase his black Christian Louboutin puddle boots. However, our attention, and much of the Internet’s, was paid to Keoghan’s cropped vest.

The piece put a twist on the classic waistcoat, offering up a very shortened version complete with some very Keoghan-esque stylings. A bit of male cleavage, some exposed arm action, what more could we ask for?

Keoghan’s Masters of the Air co-stars and fellow heartthrobs, Callum Walker and Austin Butler, also looked very dapper at the series’ world premiere in L.A. But, well, in a more Old than New Hollywood type of way. Walker cut a chic figure in a black double-breasted look while Butler slipped into a classic brown wool suit from Daniel Lee’s Burberry.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Keoghan seems to have hit a comfortable red carpet stride in recent weeks. He may have unintentionally picked up a few lessons from the Timothée Chalamet school of modern men’s dressing along the way (with perhaps a few pointers from Butler too), but his latest stylings are entirely him.

For Sunday’s Golden Globes, the actor was among the night’s most stylized male attendees thanks to a custom look designed by Louis Vuitton. The actor, who was nominated for his role in Saltburn, slipped into a Damier print look from the brand’s spring 2024 collection.

Just a couple of days later, Keoghan stepped out at the Governors Awards in a womenswear look from Stella McCartney. Keoghan has kept us on our toes this awards season, as far as the usually banal looks we receive from male actors are concerned, and he’s showing no signs of stopping.