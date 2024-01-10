FASHION

See Every Red Carpet Look From the 2024 Governors Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With awards season is officially underway, red carpet glamour addicts we will be fully sated with high fashion looks for at least a few months. On Tuesday night, it was time for the Governors Awards. Though they might be considered more of a lower tier event compared to the Golden Globes, SAGs and, of course, the Oscars, they’re held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, meaning they’ve become an oh so important stop on the Oscar campaign tour. Because of that, the awards are always well-attended, and this year was no different. Margot Robbie, Natalie Portman, and more of this season’s front runners hit the red carpet and did so in some of their best looks.

Only four actual awards were handed out last night. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which was given to film executive Michelle Satter, and three honorary Oscars, given to filmmaker Mel Brooks, film editor Carol Littleton, and Angela Bassett, who finally received her much-deserved little gold man. Keep scrolling to see what the legendary actress wore to pick up her honor, as well as looks from Emma Stone, Olivia Rodrigo, Zac Efron and many many more.

Margot Robbie
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Celine with jewelry from Kwiat and Fred Leighton and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Natalie Portman
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli with Kirsten Drew jewelry.

Angela Bassett
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Emma Stone
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Fendi couture.

Greta Lee
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Olivia Rodrigo
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In vintage Saint Laurent.

Carey Mulligan
Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Celine with jewelry from Kwiat and Fred Leighton.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Tony Ward.

Rosamund Pike
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Erdem with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Ayo Edebiri
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Proenza Schouler.

Florence Pugh
Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Rodarte with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Julianne Moore
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Valentino with Pandora jewelry.

Tracee Ellis Ross
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Christopher John Rogers with De Beers jewelry.

Lily Gladstone
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Huishan Zhang with Paul Andrew shoes.

Zac Efron
Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Fendi Mens.

Cailee Spaeny
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Miu Miu.

Taraji P. Henson
Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Valdrin Sahiti.

Leonardo DiCaprio
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Greta Gerwig
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

In Dior with jewelry from Kwiat and Fred Leighton.

Bradley Cooper
Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Charles Melton
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Barry Keoghan
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Stella McCartney.

Andrew Scott
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Shailene Woodley
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera with Cartier jewelry.

Emerald Fennell
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Jenny Packham.

America Ferrera
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Moschino with Gianvito Rossi heels and Mejuri jewelry.

Juliette Binoche
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Prada.

Emily Blunt
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miu Miu with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Willem Dafoe
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Jeffrey Wright
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Jimmy Choo shoes.

Ava DuVernay
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Celine Song
Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Claire Foy
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Rodarte.

Penélope Cruz
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Downey Jr. is in Brunello Cucinelli. Murphy is in Saint Laurent.

Fantasia Barrino
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Ronny Kobo.

Danielle Brooks
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In jewelry from Norman Silverman and Graziela.

Olivia Munn
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Maticevski.

Colman Domingo
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

In Monique Lhuillier with an Omega watch, Charles & Keith heels, and Kallati jewelry.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Glenn Close
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior.

Franz Rogowski
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Zegna.

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
Francesca and Martin Scorsese
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Seth Rogen
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Giuliva Heritage with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Ramy Youssef
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images
Eva Longoria
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Sophie Couture.

Sterling K. Brown
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Gael Garcia Bernal
Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Dominic Sessa
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with David Yurman jewelry.

Niecy Nash
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

David Oyelowo
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

In Zegna.

Jon Batiste
Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Jimmy Choo shoes.

Jurnee Smollett
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images
Tantoo Cardinal
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images
JaNae Collins
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Cara Jade Myers
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Zimmermann.

Marlee Matlin
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Monique Lhuillier with Byfar heeks and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.