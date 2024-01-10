With awards season is officially underway, red carpet glamour addicts we will be fully sated with high fashion looks for at least a few months. On Tuesday night, it was time for the Governors Awards. Though they might be considered more of a lower tier event compared to the Golden Globes, SAGs and, of course, the Oscars, they’re held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, meaning they’ve become an oh so important stop on the Oscar campaign tour. Because of that, the awards are always well-attended, and this year was no different. Margot Robbie, Natalie Portman, and more of this season’s front runners hit the red carpet and did so in some of their best looks.
Only four actual awards were handed out last night. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which was given to film executive Michelle Satter, and three honorary Oscars, given to filmmaker Mel Brooks, film editor Carol Littleton, and Angela Bassett, who finally received her much-deserved little gold man. Keep scrolling to see what the legendary actress wore to pick up her honor, as well as looks from Emma Stone, Olivia Rodrigo, Zac Efron and many many more.