With awards season is officially underway, red carpet glamour addicts we will be fully sated with high fashion looks for at least a few months. On Tuesday night, it was time for the Governors Awards. Though they might be considered more of a lower tier event compared to the Golden Globes, SAGs and, of course, the Oscars, they’re held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, meaning they’ve become an oh so important stop on the Oscar campaign tour. Because of that, the awards are always well-attended, and this year was no different. Margot Robbie, Natalie Portman, and more of this season’s front runners hit the red carpet and did so in some of their best looks.

Only four actual awards were handed out last night. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which was given to film executive Michelle Satter, and three honorary Oscars, given to filmmaker Mel Brooks, film editor Carol Littleton, and Angela Bassett, who finally received her much-deserved little gold man. Keep scrolling to see what the legendary actress wore to pick up her honor, as well as looks from Emma Stone, Olivia Rodrigo, Zac Efron and many many more.

Margot Robbie VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Celine with jewelry from Kwiat and Fred Leighton and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Natalie Portman VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Schiaparelli with Kirsten Drew jewelry.

Angela Bassett VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Emma Stone Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Fendi couture.

Greta Lee VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta.

Olivia Rodrigo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In vintage Saint Laurent.

Carey Mulligan Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Celine with jewelry from Kwiat and Fred Leighton.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Tony Ward.

Rosamund Pike Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Erdem with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Ayo Edebiri VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Proenza Schouler.

Florence Pugh Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Rodarte with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Julianne Moore Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Valentino with Pandora jewelry.

Tracee Ellis Ross VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Christopher John Rogers with De Beers jewelry.

Lily Gladstone VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Huishan Zhang with Paul Andrew shoes.

Zac Efron Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Fendi Mens.

Cailee Spaeny VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Miu Miu.

Taraji P. Henson Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Valdrin Sahiti.

Leonardo DiCaprio VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images In Dior with jewelry from Kwiat and Fred Leighton.

Bradley Cooper Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Charles Melton VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Stella McCartney.

Andrew Scott VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Givenchy.

Shailene Woodley VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera with Cartier jewelry.

Emerald Fennell VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Jenny Packham.

America Ferrera Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Moschino with Gianvito Rossi heels and Mejuri jewelry.

Juliette Binoche Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Prada.

Emily Blunt Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Miu Miu with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Willem Dafoe VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Jeffrey Wright VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Jimmy Choo shoes.

Ava DuVernay Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Celine Song Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Loewe.

Claire Foy VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Rodarte.

Penélope Cruz VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Chanel.

Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Downey Jr. is in Brunello Cucinelli. Murphy is in Saint Laurent.

Fantasia Barrino VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Ronny Kobo.

Danielle Brooks VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In jewelry from Norman Silverman and Graziela.

Olivia Munn VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Maticevski.

Colman Domingo Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images In Monique Lhuillier with an Omega watch, Charles & Keith heels, and Kallati jewelry.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Glenn Close Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior.

Franz Rogowski Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Zegna.

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Francesca and Martin Scorsese VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Seth Rogen VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Giuliva Heritage with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Ramy Youssef Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

Eva Longoria VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Sophie Couture.

Sterling K. Brown VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Gael Garcia Bernal Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Dominic Sessa Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with David Yurman jewelry.

Niecy Nash Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

David Oyelowo Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images In Zegna.

Jon Batiste Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Jimmy Choo shoes.

Jurnee Smollett VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

Tantoo Cardinal Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

JaNae Collins VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Cara Jade Myers VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Zimmermann.