Every Red Carpet Look From the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Tonight, award season officially kicks off with the help of the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. Held once again at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and led by this year’s host, comedian and actor Jo Koy, the awards promise to be a star-studded affair filled with fashion, television, and likely a few more Barbieheimer jokes.

Both films received the most nominations this year, with Barbie claiming nine and Oppenheimer eight. Unsurprisingly, the actors in both movies, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt, are all entering the evening hoping for a win, as are the two respective directors, Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan. As for television, it’s Succession that clinched the most nods with nine, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building with five each.

Of course, all of this means the stars will be out, supporting their projects and for some, kicking their campaigning for the all-important Oscar race into high gear. In addition to the Barbieheimer casts, expect appearances from Emma Stone and Natalie Portman, who both received Best Performance nods, as well as Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, and many more. There’s even a chance of a Taylor Swift arrival, as her Eras Tour film could be the only thing that takes down Barbie in the newly minted award for “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.” Tune in to find out, as well as to see what all the stars wear for their first official foray into the 2024 award season.

Florence Pugh
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jennifer Lawrence
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture with Aquazzura heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Dua Lipa
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli with Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Billie Eilish
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

In Willy Chavarria with Oliver Peoples glasses and Anita Ko jewelry.

Oprah Winfrey
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with Manolo Blahnik heels and Chopard jewelry.

Barry Keoghan
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry by Louis Vuitton, Omega, and Tiffany & Co.

Taylor Swift
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

In Gucci with Christian Louboutin heels and De Beers jewelry.

Margot Robbie
Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

In Armani Privé with Manolo Blahnik heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Stone is in Louis Vuitton. Lanthimos is in Dior Men.

Meryl Streep
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Valentino with The Bella Rosa Collection clutch, Jimmy Choo heels, and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Natalie Portman
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture with Jimmy Choo heels and De Beers jewelry.

Julianne Moore
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

In Bottega Veneta with Cartier jewelry.

Pedro Pascal
Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta with Oliver Peoples glasses.

Hunter Schafer
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

In Prada.

Andrew Scott
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Michelle Yeoh
Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Lily Gladstone
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

In Valentino.

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Safiyaa.

Selena Gomez
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Armani Privé with Christian Louboutin heels.

Julia Garner
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Ayo Edebiri
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Prada with Boucheron jewelry.

Elle Fanning
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In vintage Pierre Balmain with Jimmy Choo heels and Cartier jewelry.

Rosamund Pike
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture with Boucheron jewelry and a Philip Treacy headpiece.

Hari Nef
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Alexandre Vauthier couture with Gianvito Rossi heels.

Amanda Seyfried
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Armani Privé with Pomellato jewelry.

Charles Melton
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Armani with an Omega watch.

Ramy Youssef
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Todd Snyder with an Omega watch.

Cillian Murphy
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with an Omega watch.

Jennifer Aniston
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana with Jimmy Choo heels.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gerwig is in Fendi with Jimmy Choo heels and Pomellato jewelry. Baumbach is in Dior Men with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Issa Rae
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

In Pamella Roland with René Caovilla heels and jewelry from Zydo, Ralph Masri, and Noudar.

Natasha Lyonne
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Angela Bassett
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Dolce and Gabbana with Lagos jewelry.

Gloria Campano and Bradley Cooper
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cooper in Louis Vuitton.

Colman Domingo
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with jewelry from Misho, David Yurman, Omega, and Tiffany & Co.

Timothée Chalamet
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane with Cartier jewelry.

Leonardo DiCaprio
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Helen Mirren
Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana with Sole Bliss heels and Harry Winston jewelry.

Camila Morrone
Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Givenchy with Christian Louboutin heels.

Jeffrey Wright
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Dior Men with jewelry from David Yurman and Omega and Oliver Peoples glasses.

Cailee Spaeny
Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

In Miu Miu.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Rodarte with jewelry from Effy, Omega, and Reza.

Jodie Foster
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Alberta Ferretti with Neil Lane Couture jewelry.

America Ferrera
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana with Harry Winston jewelry.

Reese Witherspoon
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Monique Lhuillier with Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Bella Ramsey
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Prada.

Jeremy Allen White
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Calvin Klein with Ferragamo and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Ali Wong
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture with Melissa heels and Swarovski jewelry.

Joana Pak and Steven Yeun
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Yeun in Dior Men.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Downey Jr. in Dior Men with a Jaeger Lecoultre watch.

Sarah Snook
Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Prabal Gurung with Gianvito Rossi heels and Neil Lane Couture jewelry.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Culkin is in Dior Men.

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo
Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Ruffalo is in Dior Men with Jimmy Choo heels.

Nicholas Braun
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Zegna with an Omega watch.

Andra Day
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Georges Chakra Couture with Gianvito Rossi heels with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Elizabeth Olsen
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood with Reza jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Carey Mulligan
Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

In Schiaparelli with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Harrison Ford
Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture and Aquazzura heels.

Jon Batiste
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Dior Men with Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Rachel Brosnahan
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Sergio Hudson with Christian Louboutin heels.

Heidi Klum
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Sophie Couture with Christian Louboutin heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

J. Smith-Cameron
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In jewelry from Karma el Khalil and Grown Brilliance.

Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Dafoe is in Prada.

Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ruck is in Berluti with Jimmy Choo shoes.

James Marsden
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In an Omega watch and Allen Edmonds shoes.

Tyler James Williams
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Dolce and Gabbana with jewelry from Cartier and David Yurman.

Paul Giamatti
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana with Chopard jewelry.

Emily Blunt
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

John Krasinski
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Will Ferrell
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Armani with an Omega watch.

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Crudup is in Dolce & Gabbana with Fred Leighton jewelry. Watts is in Fendi couture with Jimmy Choo heels and Harry Winston jewelry.

Matt Bomer
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Brioni.

Cara Jade Myers
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Rodarte with Jimmy Choo heels and Hanut Singh jewelry.

Celine Song
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Loewe with Simon G jewelry.

Greta Lee
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Loewe with Christian Louboutin heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Teo Yoo
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Jared Leto
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Givenchy with Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Sandra Hüller
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton

Lionel Boyce
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Brioni with Christian Louboutin heels.

Pom Klementieff
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Bill Hader
Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Dior Men with an Omega watch.

Gillian Anderson
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Gabriela Hearst with an Aquazzura bag and Chopard jewelry.

Keri Russell
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Jil Sander with Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Capshaw is in a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ronson is in Gucci. Gummer is in Gucci with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Quinta Brunson
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Jimmy Choo heels.

Danielle Brooks
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Moschino with Swarovski jewelry.

Simu Liu
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

In Givenchy with Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry from Vacheron Constantin and Assael.

Daniel Kaluuya
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Lisa Ann Walter
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Alin le' Kal with Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry from Le Vian and Neil Lane Couture.

Janelle James
Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

In Monsoori with a Jeffrey Levinson bag, Flor de Maria shoes, and House of Emmanuele jewelry.

Kevin Costner
Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana with Oliver Peoples glasses and an Omega watch.

Gary Oldman
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Martin Scorsese
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Kristen Wiig
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli with Paris Texas heels and Tiffany & Co. Jewelry.

Christina Ricci
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Fendi couture with Anita Ko jewelry.

Hailee Steinfeld
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Prada with Boucheron jewelry.

Jennifer Lopez
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Nicole + Felicia Couture with Christian Louboutin heels and Boucheron jewelry.

Elizabeth Banks
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Jonathan Bailey
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Givenchy with Manolo Blahnik shoes and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. and Omega.

Riley Keough
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Chanel couture.

Brie Larson
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Prada with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat.

Allison Howell Williams
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Zoe Lister-Jones
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Hannah Waddingham
Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In jewelry from Norman Silverman and Effy.

David Oyelowo
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

In Berluti with a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Christian Louboutin
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen with Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry from Chrome Hearts.

Orlando Bloom
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Berluti with David Yurman jewelry.

Sarah Silverman
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Toni Maticevski with Celine heels.

Karen Gillan
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Iris Van Herpen Couture with Suzzane Kalan jewelry and Paris Texas heels.

Tantoo Cardinal
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Martin Katz jewelry.

Annette Bening
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana with Martin Katz jewelry.

Dominic West
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario
Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Bellisario in Oscar de la Renta with a Tyler Ellis clutch and Norman Silverman jewelry.

Gina Torres
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Wanda Sykes
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Ariana Greenblatt
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with Jimmy Choo heels and Chopard jewelry.

Fantasia Barrino
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

In Dolce & Gabbana with Simon G jewelry.

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas
Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Sulewski is in jewelry by Bevza and Martin Katz. Finneas is in Giorgio Armani.

Matty Matheson
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

In Harry Rosen with Gucci boots and a Gucci bowtie.

Liza Colón-Zayas
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Abby Elliott
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Kyha with Larroude heels and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Ronald Gladden
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an Omega watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Kate Beckinsale
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Edwin Lee Gibson
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
JaNae Collins
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,
Shameik Moore
Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry from Simon G and Jacob and Co.

Trevor Noah
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Ferragamo.

Skai Jackson
Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Jenny Packham.

Chris Perfetti
Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Gayle King
CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

In Solace London.

Jordana Brewster
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Alberta Ferretti with Rahaminov jewelry.

Lee Sung Jin
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Amanda Pacheco and Wilmer Valderrama
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Valderrama is in an Omega watch.

Dylan Mulvaney
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Justin Hartley
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Nana Sartoria with Christian Louboutin shoes and a Rolex watch.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Jo Koy
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Tom Ford with Dolce and Gabbana and a Rolex watch.