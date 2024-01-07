Tonight, award season officially kicks off with the help of the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. Held once again at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and led by this year’s host, comedian and actor Jo Koy, the awards promise to be a star-studded affair filled with fashion, television, and likely a few more Barbieheimer jokes.

Both films received the most nominations this year, with Barbie claiming nine and Oppenheimer eight. Unsurprisingly, the actors in both movies, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt, are all entering the evening hoping for a win, as are the two respective directors, Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan. As for television, it’s Succession that clinched the most nods with nine, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building with five each.

Of course, all of this means the stars will be out, supporting their projects and for some, kicking their campaigning for the all-important Oscar race into high gear. In addition to the Barbieheimer casts, expect appearances from Emma Stone and Natalie Portman, who both received Best Performance nods, as well as Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, and many more. There’s even a chance of a Taylor Swift arrival, as her Eras Tour film could be the only thing that takes down Barbie in the newly minted award for “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.” Tune in to find out, as well as to see what all the stars wear for their first official foray into the 2024 award season.

Florence Pugh Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jennifer Lawrence Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture with Aquazzura heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Dua Lipa Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Schiaparelli with Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Billie Eilish Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images In Willy Chavarria with Oliver Peoples glasses and Anita Ko jewelry.

Oprah Winfrey Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with Manolo Blahnik heels and Chopard jewelry.

Barry Keoghan Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry by Louis Vuitton, Omega, and Tiffany & Co.

Taylor Swift Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images In Gucci with Christian Louboutin heels and De Beers jewelry.

Margot Robbie Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images In Armani Privé with Manolo Blahnik heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Stone is in Louis Vuitton. Lanthimos is in Dior Men.

Meryl Streep Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Valentino with The Bella Rosa Collection clutch, Jimmy Choo heels, and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Natalie Portman Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture with Jimmy Choo heels and De Beers jewelry.

Julianne Moore Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage In Bottega Veneta with Cartier jewelry.

Pedro Pascal Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta with Oliver Peoples glasses.

Hunter Schafer Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage In Prada.

Andrew Scott Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Michelle Yeoh Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta.

Lily Gladstone Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images In Valentino.

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Safiyaa.

Selena Gomez Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Armani Privé with Christian Louboutin heels.

Julia Garner Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Gucci.

Ayo Edebiri Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Prada with Boucheron jewelry.

Elle Fanning Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In vintage Pierre Balmain with Jimmy Choo heels and Cartier jewelry.

Rosamund Pike Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture with Boucheron jewelry and a Philip Treacy headpiece.

Hari Nef Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Alexandre Vauthier couture with Gianvito Rossi heels.

Amanda Seyfried Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Armani Privé with Pomellato jewelry.

Charles Melton Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Armani with an Omega watch.

Ramy Youssef Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Todd Snyder with an Omega watch.

Cillian Murphy Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with an Omega watch.

Jennifer Aniston Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana with Jimmy Choo heels.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Gerwig is in Fendi with Jimmy Choo heels and Pomellato jewelry. Baumbach is in Dior Men with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Issa Rae Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images In Pamella Roland with René Caovilla heels and jewelry from Zydo, Ralph Masri, and Noudar.

Natasha Lyonne Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Schiaparelli.

Angela Bassett Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Dolce and Gabbana with Lagos jewelry.

Gloria Campano and Bradley Cooper Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Cooper in Louis Vuitton.

Colman Domingo Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with jewelry from Misho, David Yurman, Omega, and Tiffany & Co.

Timothée Chalamet Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane with Cartier jewelry.

Leonardo DiCaprio Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Helen Mirren Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana with Sole Bliss heels and Harry Winston jewelry.

Camila Morrone Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Givenchy with Christian Louboutin heels.

Jeffrey Wright Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Dior Men with jewelry from David Yurman and Omega and Oliver Peoples glasses.

Cailee Spaeny Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images In Miu Miu.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Rodarte with jewelry from Effy, Omega, and Reza.

Jodie Foster Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Alberta Ferretti with Neil Lane Couture jewelry.

America Ferrera Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana with Harry Winston jewelry.

Reese Witherspoon Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Monique Lhuillier with Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Bella Ramsey Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Prada.

Jeremy Allen White Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Calvin Klein with Ferragamo and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Ali Wong Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture with Melissa heels and Swarovski jewelry.

Joana Pak and Steven Yeun Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Yeun in Dior Men.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Downey Jr. in Dior Men with a Jaeger Lecoultre watch.

Sarah Snook Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Prabal Gurung with Gianvito Rossi heels and Neil Lane Couture jewelry.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Culkin is in Dior Men.

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Ruffalo is in Dior Men with Jimmy Choo heels.

Nicholas Braun Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Zegna with an Omega watch.

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Ruffalo in Dior Men.

Andra Day Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Georges Chakra Couture with Gianvito Rossi heels with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Elizabeth Olsen Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood with Reza jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Carey Mulligan Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images In Schiaparelli with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Harrison Ford Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture and Aquazzura heels.

Jon Batiste Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Dior Men with Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Rachel Brosnahan Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Sergio Hudson with Christian Louboutin heels.

Heidi Klum Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Sophie Couture with Christian Louboutin heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

J. Smith-Cameron Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In jewelry from Karma el Khalil and Grown Brilliance.

Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images Dafoe is in Prada.

Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ruck is in Berluti with Jimmy Choo shoes.

James Marsden Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In an Omega watch and Allen Edmonds shoes.

Tyler James Williams Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Dolce and Gabbana with jewelry from Cartier and David Yurman.

Paul Giamatti Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana with Chopard jewelry.

Emily Blunt Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Alexander McQueen with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

John Krasinski Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Will Ferrell Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Armani with an Omega watch.

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Crudup is in Dolce & Gabbana with Fred Leighton jewelry. Watts is in Fendi couture with Jimmy Choo heels and Harry Winston jewelry.

Matt Bomer Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Brioni.

Cara Jade Myers Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Rodarte with Jimmy Choo heels and Hanut Singh jewelry.

Celine Song Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Loewe with Simon G jewelry.

Greta Lee Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Loewe with Christian Louboutin heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Teo Yoo Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Jared Leto Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Givenchy with Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Sandra Hüller Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton

Lionel Boyce Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Brioni with Christian Louboutin heels.

Pom Klementieff Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Bill Hader Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Dior Men with an Omega watch.

Gillian Anderson Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Gabriela Hearst with an Aquazzura bag and Chopard jewelry.

Keri Russell Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Jil Sander with Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Capshaw is in a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ronson is in Gucci. Gummer is in Gucci with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Quinta Brunson Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Jimmy Choo heels.

Danielle Brooks Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Moschino with Swarovski jewelry.

Simu Liu Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images In Givenchy with Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry from Vacheron Constantin and Assael.

Daniel Kaluuya Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Lisa Ann Walter Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Alin le' Kal with Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry from Le Vian and Neil Lane Couture.

Janelle James Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images In Monsoori with a Jeffrey Levinson bag, Flor de Maria shoes, and House of Emmanuele jewelry.

Kevin Costner Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana with Oliver Peoples glasses and an Omega watch.

Gary Oldman Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Martin Scorsese Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Kristen Wiig Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Giambattista Valli with Paris Texas heels and Tiffany & Co. Jewelry.

Christina Ricci Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Fendi couture with Anita Ko jewelry.

Hailee Steinfeld Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Prada with Boucheron jewelry.

Jennifer Lopez Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Nicole + Felicia Couture with Christian Louboutin heels and Boucheron jewelry.

Elizabeth Banks Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Jonathan Bailey Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Givenchy with Manolo Blahnik shoes and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. and Omega.

Riley Keough Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Chanel couture.

Brie Larson Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Prada with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat.

Allison Howell Williams Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Giambattista Valli couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Zoe Lister-Jones Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In jewelry from Norman Silverman and Effy.

David Oyelowo Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage In Berluti with a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Christian Louboutin Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Alexander McQueen with Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry from Chrome Hearts.

Orlando Bloom Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Berluti with David Yurman jewelry.

Sarah Silverman Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Toni Maticevski with Celine heels.

Karen Gillan Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Iris Van Herpen Couture with Suzzane Kalan jewelry and Paris Texas heels.

Tantoo Cardinal Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Martin Katz jewelry.

Annette Bening Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana with Martin Katz jewelry.

Dominic West Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images Bellisario in Oscar de la Renta with a Tyler Ellis clutch and Norman Silverman jewelry.

Gina Torres Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Wanda Sykes Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana Greenblatt Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Jimmy Choo heels and Chopard jewelry.

Fantasia Barrino Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage In Dolce & Gabbana with Simon G jewelry.

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Sulewski is in jewelry by Bevza and Martin Katz. Finneas is in Giorgio Armani.

Matty Matheson Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage In Harry Rosen with Gucci boots and a Gucci bowtie.

Liza Colón-Zayas Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Abby Elliott Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Kyha with Larroude heels and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Ronald Gladden Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In an Omega watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Kate Beckinsale Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Edwin Lee Gibson Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

JaNae Collins Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,

Shameik Moore Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry from Simon G and Jacob and Co.

Trevor Noah Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Ferragamo.

Skai Jackson Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Jenny Packham.

Chris Perfetti Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Gayle King CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images In Solace London.

Jordana Brewster Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Alberta Ferretti with Rahaminov jewelry.

Lee Sung Jin Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amanda Pacheco and Wilmer Valderrama Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Valderrama is in an Omega watch.

Dylan Mulvaney Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Justin Hartley Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Nana Sartoria with Christian Louboutin shoes and a Rolex watch.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.