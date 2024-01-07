Tonight, award season officially kicks off with the help of the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. Held once again at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and led by this year’s host, comedian and actor Jo Koy, the awards promise to be a star-studded affair filled with fashion, television, and likely a few more
Barbieheimer jokes.
Both films received
the most nominations this year, with Barbie claiming nine and Oppenheimer eight. Unsurprisingly, the actors in both movies, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt, are all entering the evening hoping for a win, as are the two respective directors, Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan. As for television, it’s Succession that clinched the most nods with nine, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building with five each.
Of course, all of this means the stars will be out, supporting their projects and for some, kicking their campaigning for the all-important Oscar race into high gear. In addition to the
Barbieheimer casts, expect appearances from Emma Stone and Natalie Portman, who both received Best Performance nods, as well as Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, and many more. There’s even a chance of a Taylor Swift arrival, as her Eras Tour film could be the only thing that takes down Barbie in the newly minted award for “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.” Tune in to find out, as well as to see what all the stars wear for their first official foray into the 2024 award season. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Dior Haute Couture with Aquazzura heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Schiaparelli with Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Willy Chavarria with Oliver Peoples glasses and Anita Ko jewelry.
In Louis Vuitton with Manolo Blahnik heels and Chopard jewelry.
In Louis Vuitton with Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry by Louis Vuitton, Omega, and Tiffany & Co.
In Gucci with Christian Louboutin heels and De Beers jewelry.
In Armani Privé with Manolo Blahnik heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos
Stone is in Louis Vuitton. Lanthimos is in Dior Men.
In Valentino with The Bella Rosa Collection clutch, Jimmy Choo heels, and Fred Leighton jewelry.
In Dior Haute Couture with Jimmy Choo heels and De Beers jewelry.
In Bottega Veneta with Cartier jewelry.
In Bottega Veneta with Oliver Peoples glasses.
In Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.
Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage
In Armani Privé with Christian Louboutin heels.
In Prada with Boucheron jewelry.
In vintage Pierre Balmain with Jimmy Choo heels and Cartier jewelry.
In Dior Haute Couture with Boucheron jewelry and a Philip Treacy headpiece.
In Alexandre Vauthier couture with Gianvito Rossi heels.
In Armani Privé with Pomellato jewelry.
In Armani with an Omega watch.
In Todd Snyder with an Omega watch.
In Saint Laurent with an Omega watch.
In Dolce & Gabbana with Jimmy Choo heels.
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
Gerwig is in Fendi with Jimmy Choo heels and Pomellato jewelry. Baumbach is in Dior Men with Jimmy Choo shoes.
In Pamella Roland with René Caovilla heels and jewelry from Zydo, Ralph Masri, and Noudar.
In Dolce and Gabbana with Lagos jewelry.
Gloria Campano and Bradley Cooper
In Louis Vuitton with jewelry from Misho, David Yurman, Omega, and Tiffany & Co.
In Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane with Cartier jewelry.
In Dolce & Gabbana with Sole Bliss heels and Harry Winston jewelry.
In Givenchy with Christian Louboutin heels.
In Dior Men with jewelry from David Yurman and Omega and Oliver Peoples glasses.
In Rodarte with jewelry from Effy, Omega, and Reza.
In Alberta Ferretti with Neil Lane Couture jewelry.
In Dolce & Gabbana with Harry Winston jewelry.
In Monique Lhuillier with Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Calvin Klein with Ferragamo and Briony Raymond jewelry.
In Dior Haute Couture with Melissa heels and Swarovski jewelry.
Joana Pak and Steven Yeun
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey
Downey Jr. in Dior Men with a Jaeger Lecoultre watch.
In Prabal Gurung with Gianvito Rossi heels and Neil Lane Couture jewelry.
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton
Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo
Ruffalo is in Dior Men with Jimmy Choo heels.
In Zegna with an Omega watch.
In Georges Chakra Couture with Gianvito Rossi heels with Fred Leighton jewelry.
In Vivienne Westwood with Reza jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.
In Schiaparelli with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Manolo Blahnik heels.
In Dior Haute Couture and Aquazzura heels.
In Dior Men with Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Sergio Hudson with Christian Louboutin heels.
In Sophie Couture with Christian Louboutin heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
In jewelry from Karma el Khalil and Grown Brilliance.
Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe
Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos
Ruck is in Berluti with Jimmy Choo shoes.
In an Omega watch and Allen Edmonds shoes.
In Dolce and Gabbana with jewelry from Cartier and David Yurman.
In Dolce & Gabbana with Chopard jewelry.
In Alexander McQueen with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.
In Armani with an Omega watch.
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts
Crudup is in Dolce & Gabbana with Fred Leighton jewelry. Watts is in Fendi couture with Jimmy Choo heels and Harry Winston jewelry.
In Rodarte with Jimmy Choo heels and Hanut Singh jewelry.
In Loewe with Simon G jewelry.
In Loewe with Christian Louboutin heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Givenchy with Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.
In Brioni with Christian Louboutin heels.
In Dior Men with an Omega watch.
In Gabriela Hearst with an Aquazzura bag and Chopard jewelry.
In Jil Sander with Jacob & Co. jewelry.
Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg
Capshaw is in a Jimmy Choo clutch.
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Ronson is in Gucci. Gummer is in Gucci with Fred Leighton jewelry.
In Moschino with Swarovski jewelry.
In Givenchy with Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry from Vacheron Constantin and Assael.
In Alin le' Kal with Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry from Le Vian and Neil Lane Couture.
In Monsoori with a Jeffrey Levinson bag, Flor de Maria shoes, and House of Emmanuele jewelry.
In Dolce & Gabbana with Oliver Peoples glasses and an Omega watch.
In Giambattista Valli with Paris Texas heels and Tiffany & Co. Jewelry.
In Fendi couture with Anita Ko jewelry.
In Prada with Boucheron jewelry.
In Nicole + Felicia Couture with Christian Louboutin heels and Boucheron jewelry.
In Givenchy with Manolo Blahnik shoes and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. and Omega.
In Prada with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat.
In Giambattista Valli couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In jewelry from Norman Silverman and Effy.
In Berluti with a Vacheron Constantin watch.
In Alexander McQueen with Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry from Chrome Hearts.
In Berluti with David Yurman jewelry.
In Toni Maticevski with Celine heels.
In Iris Van Herpen Couture with Suzzane Kalan jewelry and Paris Texas heels.
In Dolce & Gabbana with Martin Katz jewelry.
Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario
Bellisario in Oscar de la Renta with a Tyler Ellis clutch and Norman Silverman jewelry.
In Saint Laurent with Jimmy Choo heels and Chopard jewelry.
In Dolce & Gabbana with Simon G jewelry.
Claudia Sulewski and Finneas
Sulewski is in jewelry by Bevza and Martin Katz. Finneas is in Giorgio Armani.
In Harry Rosen with Gucci boots and a Gucci bowtie.
In Kyha with Larroude heels and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
In an Omega watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.
In Saint Laurent with Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry from Simon G and Jacob and Co.
In Alberta Ferretti with Rahaminov jewelry.
Amanda Pacheco and Wilmer Valderrama
Valderrama is in an Omega watch.
In Nana Sartoria with Christian Louboutin shoes and a Rolex watch.
In Tom Ford with Dolce and Gabbana and a Rolex watch.