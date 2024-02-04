From Jennifer Lopez’s Google Images-producing Versace jungle dress to Lana Del Rey’s last-minute mall find, the Grammys red carpet has long been home to some of the most talked-about fashion moments of all time. Music’s biggest night brings out our most creative stars—those willing to break sartorial rules in an effort to express themselves through clothing. The 66th annual Grammy Awards will likely be no different as the year’s artists converge on the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles to show off their looks and vie for a golden gramophone to add to their mantel.

Trevor Noah is once again acting as host for the evening, one which will likely see women in music winning out. It all started with the nominations, which were led by SZA and Victoria Monét, who got nine and seven nods each, respectively. Not far behind them were Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift, all of whom are walking into the evening with six nominations. In fact, only one male performer—Grammys golden boy Jon Batiste—received as many nods including one for Album of the Year. Otherwise, it’s all about the women.

So, while male red carpet style has been making inroads over the past few years (thanks in part to the musical set), expect gowns to take over the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys. Of course, Doja Cat, Eilish, and other attendees will likely keep us on our toes, so be sure to watch this space so you don’t miss one unexpected look from the evening.

Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Schiaparelli with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Lana Del Rey Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Fred Leighton jewelry.

Dua Lipa Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Courreges with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Ice Spice Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage In Baby Phat.

Doja Cat Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Dilara Fındıkoğlu.

Olivia Rodrigo Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In vintage Versace.

Miley Cyrus Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In custom Maison Margiela with Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti jewelry.

Finneas and Billie Eilish Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Finneas in Giorgio Armani and Eilish in Chrome Hearts.

Janelle Monae Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Giorgio Armani.

Summer Walker Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Victoria Monét Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Atelier Versace with Bulgari jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Caroline Polachek Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In vintage Olivier Theyskens.

Gracie Abrams Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Chanel.

Coco Jones Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Celia Kritharioti.

21 Savage Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charlotte Lawrence Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

James Blake Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Rufus Wainwright Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Teigen is in Sophie Couture.

Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers of Boygenius Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Coi Leray Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Saint Laurent with Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Tyla Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images In Versace.

Halle Bailey Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Gucci.

Chlöe Bailey Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Gaurav Gupta couture with Jimmy Choo heels.

Ellie Goulding Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage In Zuhair Murad with jewelry from Suzanne Kalan and Jewels Aficionado.

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Pluma in Louis Vuitton.

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Richie Grainge is in Saint Lautent with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Bebe Rexha Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Robert Wun with jewelry from Graziela and Effy.

Lisa Parigi and Lionel Richie Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laufey Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images In Chanel.

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Gucci.

Laverne Cox Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Comme des Garçons.

Paris Jackson Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Celine.

Busta Rhymes Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jordin Sparks Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Zigman.

Noah Kahan Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images In Allen Edmonds shoes.

Jacob Collier Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

Kylie Minogue Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Dolce & Gabbana with Martin Katz jewelry.

Ed Sheeran Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Maluma Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Christian Louboutin shoes and Joseph & Co. jewelry.

Fantasia Barrino Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage In Cong Tri.

Landon Barker Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Alessandra Ambrosio Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Niecy Nash Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Marc Bouwer.

Samara Joy Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Suleika Jaouadand Jon Batiste Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Batiste in Versace with Christian Louboutin shoes and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Claudia Sulewski Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Alix Earle Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Christian Louboutin heels.

Paris Hilton Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Reem Acra with Bucherer jewelry.

Tainy Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Jack Antonoff Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Calvin Harris Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kat Graham Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Stephane Rolland with Sterling Forever jewelry.

Dawn Richard Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images In Khosrov couture.

Josh Groban Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Annaleigh Ashford Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Oscar de la Renta with Christian Louboutin heels.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Klum is in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Kelly Clarkson Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Jared Atelier jewelry.

Sheila E. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Gayle King Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Carly Pearce Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images In Mônot.

Nicole Ari Parker Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Taller Marmo.

Tish Cyrus Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy