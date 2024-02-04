GRAMMYS 2024

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet: See Every Celebrity Look

From Jennifer Lopez’s Google Images-producing Versace jungle dress to Lana Del Rey’s last-minute mall find, the Grammys red carpet has long been home to some of the most talked-about fashion moments of all time. Music’s biggest night brings out our most creative stars—those willing to break sartorial rules in an effort to express themselves through clothing. The 66th annual Grammy Awards will likely be no different as the year’s artists converge on the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles to show off their looks and vie for a golden gramophone to add to their mantel.

Trevor Noah is once again acting as host for the evening, one which will likely see women in music winning out. It all started with the nominations, which were led by SZA and Victoria Monét, who got nine and seven nods each, respectively. Not far behind them were Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift, all of whom are walking into the evening with six nominations. In fact, only one male performer—Grammys golden boy Jon Batiste—received as many nods including one for Album of the Year. Otherwise, it’s all about the women.

So, while male red carpet style has been making inroads over the past few years (thanks in part to the musical set), expect gowns to take over the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys. Of course, Doja Cat, Eilish, and other attendees will likely keep us on our toes, so be sure to watch this space so you don’t miss one unexpected look from the evening.

Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Lana Del Rey
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Fred Leighton jewelry.

Dua Lipa
Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Courreges with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Ice Spice
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

In Baby Phat.

Doja Cat
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Dilara Fındıkoğlu.

Olivia Rodrigo
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In vintage Versace.

Miley Cyrus
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In custom Maison Margiela with Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti jewelry.

Finneas and Billie Eilish
Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas in Giorgio Armani and Eilish in Chrome Hearts.

Janelle Monae
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Giorgio Armani.

Summer Walker
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Victoria Monét
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Atelier Versace with Bulgari jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Caroline Polachek
Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In vintage Olivier Theyskens.

Gracie Abrams
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Chanel.

Coco Jones
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Celia Kritharioti.

21 Savage
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Charlotte Lawrence
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
James Blake
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Rufus Wainwright
Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Teigen is in Sophie Couture.

Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers of Boygenius
Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Coi Leray
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Saint Laurent with Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Tyla
Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In Versace.

Halle Bailey
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Chlöe Bailey
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Gaurav Gupta couture with Jimmy Choo heels.

Ellie Goulding
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

In Zuhair Murad with jewelry from Suzanne Kalan and Jewels Aficionado.

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Pluma in Louis Vuitton.

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Richie Grainge is in Saint Lautent with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Bebe Rexha
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Robert Wun with jewelry from Graziela and Effy.

Lisa Parigi and Lionel Richie
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Laufey
Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

In Chanel.

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Gucci.

Laverne Cox
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Comme des Garçons.

Paris Jackson
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Celine.

Busta Rhymes
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jordin Sparks
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Zigman.

Noah Kahan
Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In Allen Edmonds shoes.

Jacob Collier
Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images
Kylie Minogue
Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Dolce & Gabbana with Martin Katz jewelry.

Ed Sheeran
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Maluma
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Christian Louboutin shoes and Joseph & Co. jewelry.

Fantasia Barrino
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

In Cong Tri.

Landon Barker
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Alessandra Ambrosio
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Niecy Nash
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Marc Bouwer.

Samara Joy
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Suleika Jaouadand Jon Batiste
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Batiste in Versace with Christian Louboutin shoes and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Claudia Sulewski
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Alix Earle
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Christian Louboutin heels.

Paris Hilton
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Reem Acra with Bucherer jewelry.

Tainy
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Jack Antonoff
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Calvin Harris
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kat Graham
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Stephane Rolland with Sterling Forever jewelry.

Dawn Richard
Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In Khosrov couture.

Josh Groban
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images
Annaleigh Ashford
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Oscar de la Renta with Christian Louboutin heels.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Klum is in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Kelly Clarkson
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Jared Atelier jewelry.

Sheila E.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Gayle King
Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images
Carly Pearce
Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In Mônot.

Nicole Ari Parker
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Taller Marmo.

Tish Cyrus
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kelly Osbourne
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.