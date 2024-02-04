From Jennifer Lopez’s Google Images-producing Versace jungle dress to Lana Del Rey’s last-minute mall find, the Grammys red carpet has long been home to some of
the most talked-about fashion moments of all time. Music’s biggest night brings out our most creative stars—those willing to break sartorial rules in an effort to express themselves through clothing. The 66th annual Grammy Awards will likely be no different as the year’s artists converge on the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles to show off their looks and vie for a golden gramophone to add to their mantel.
Trevor Noah is once again acting as host for the evening, one which will likely see women in music winning out. It all started with
the nominations, which were led by SZA and Victoria Monét, who got nine and seven nods each, respectively. Not far behind them were Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift, all of whom are walking into the evening with six nominations. In fact, only one male performer—Grammys golden boy Jon Batiste—received as many nods including one for Album of the Year. Otherwise, it’s all about the women.
So, while male red carpet style has been making inroads over the past few years (
thanks in part to the musical set), expect gowns to take over the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys. Of course, Doja Cat, Eilish, and other attendees will likely keep us on our toes, so be sure to watch this space so you don’t miss one unexpected look from the evening. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Schiaparelli with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
In Fred Leighton jewelry.
In Courreges with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.
In custom Maison Margiela with Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti jewelry.
Finneas and Billie Eilish
Finneas in Giorgio Armani and Eilish in Chrome Hearts.
In Atelier Versace with Bulgari jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.
In vintage Olivier Theyskens.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Teigen is in Sophie Couture.
Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers of Boygenius
In Saint Laurent with Jacob & Co. jewelry.
In Gaurav Gupta couture with Jimmy Choo heels.
In Zuhair Murad with jewelry from Suzanne Kalan and Jewels Aficionado.
Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole
Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge
Richie Grainge is in Saint Lautent with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
In Robert Wun with jewelry from Graziela and Effy.
Lisa Parigi and Lionel Richie
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
In Dolce & Gabbana with Martin Katz jewelry.
In Christian Louboutin shoes and Joseph & Co. jewelry.
Suleika Jaouadand Jon Batiste
Batiste in Versace with Christian Louboutin shoes and a Vacheron Constantin watch.
In Christian Louboutin heels.
In Reem Acra with Bucherer jewelry.
In Stephane Rolland with Sterling Forever jewelry.
In Oscar de la Renta with Christian Louboutin heels.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Klum is in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
In Jared Atelier jewelry.
Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe
