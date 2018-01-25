The Most Glamorous Grammy Awards Looks of All Time

The awards centered around film and television provide some gorgeous red carpet moments, of course, but there’s something about the Grammys’ arrivals that you just can’t beat. That’s when we really see the creative minds of these artists shine as they step out in some of the wildest, brightest, and most unexpected looks throughout all of award season. Yes, some will show up in a classic column gown, looking beautiful in the process, but with names like Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, and Cardi B on the guest list, it’s hard to predict what’s going to hit the red carpet. This year, we’ll likely see some well-executed classic pieces, as well as a whole lot of showstoppers. So, ahead of next Sunday’s show, let’s take a look back at some of the best looks from Grammys past, including tailored suits, plunging gowns, and a whole lot of sequins.

2022: Dua Lipa in Versace Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The singer channeled Donatella in a dress from Gianni Versace’s Fall 1992 ready-to-wear collection, originally modeled by Chrissy Turlington.

2022: Giveon in Chanel Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Giveon showed off a rare Chanel menswear look at the 64th annual Grammys, and if this isn’t a sign for Virgnie Viard to get into the menswear game, we don’t know what is.

2022: Japanese Breakfast in Valentino Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Japanese Breakfast was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2022 ceremony and showed up to the red carpet in this unique look from Pierpaolo Piccioli.

2021: Bad Bunny in Burberry Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bad Bunny accessorized his Burberry look with a sunflower on the red carpet in 2021.

2021: Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton Courtesy of Blair Caldwell While she may not have actually attended the red carpet, Erivo still very much served in this sequin-covered Louis Vuitton dress on Instagram.

2020: Beck in Celine Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Nothing is better than when men have a little bit of fun on the red carpet, and this crystal-embroidered Celine three-piece suit took a classic look and added just the right amount of something extra.

2020: Lizzo in Versace David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Lizzo embraced her inner Marilyn Monroe in a white Versace gown and a fur stole at the 62nd annual Grammy awards.

2019: Cardi B in Vintage Thierry Mugler Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images From the second Cardi B walked out in this iconic Thierry Mugler dress, it became clear we were watching red carpet history in the making.

2019: Miley Cyrus in Mugler Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For years, Cyrus would wear the craziest looks she could find to red carpet events, but this structured Mugler suit proves that sometimes, less is more.

2018: Janelle Monae in Dolce & Gabbana Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images No one wears a suit better than Monáe, and if this floral embroidered Dolce & Gabbana tux doesn’t prove that, I don’t know what will.

2017: Solange in Gucci Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Solange looked like a sun goddess in a pleated, asymetrric Gucci gown at the awards in 2017.

2017: Celine Dion in Zuhair Murad Couture Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images For a second, after seeing Dion in this low-cut, embellished Zuhair Murad couture gown for the first time, we weren’t completely sure our heart would go on.

2016: Selena Gomez in custom Calvin Klein Collection Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images While Gomez attended the awards in 2016 as Taylor Swift’s plus one, she stole the spotlight in this blue, sequin-covered custom Calvin Klein Collection dress.

2016: Zendaya in DSquared2 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images It’s hard to determine the best part of this look, the classic tailoring of Zendaya’s double-breasted jacket, or her mullett.

2015: Kim Kardashian in Jean Paul Gaultier Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim Kardashian attended the awards with her husband in 2015, wearing a gold Jean Paul Gaultier robe dress.

2015: Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lady Gaga opted for pure glamour over her typical hijinks in a plunging gown by BFF Brandon Maxwell.

2015: Rihanna in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Looking like a Barbie birthday cake (in the best way possible) Rihanna attended the awards in a ruffled, strapless Giambattista Valli haute couture gown in 2015.

2014: Taylor Swift in Armani Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Swift went for simple glamour at the 2014 awards, wearing this short-sleeve embellished column dress by Armani.

2014: Beyoncé in Michael Costello Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Beyoncé looked like an angel in 2014, wearing a sheer, white lace Michael Costello gown.

2014: Madonna in Ralph Lauren Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Madonna channeled Marlene Dietrich for her 2014 Grammys look.

2013: Florence Welch in Givenchy Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images The spikes down her chest and arms added a bit of edge to Welch’s emerald sequined dress.

2012: Nicki Minaj in Versace Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Not only did Nicki Minaj wear a Versace robe featuring the brand’s Medusa emblem to the Grammys in 2012, but she accessorized with a faux pope.

2010: Lady Gaga in Armani Privé Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Gaga’s intergalactic Armani Privé dress and shocking yellow hair is one of her most iconic looks of all time.

2001: Toni Braxton in Richard Tyler Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Braxton’s dress at the 2001 awards was very loin cloth, but make it fashion.

2001: Destiny’s Child in Tina Knowles Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images Beyoncé’s mom was responsible for the group’s matching green and gold looks at the awards in 2001.

2000: Britney Spears in Randolph Duke and Oscar de la Renta Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Spears may have lost the Best New Artist Award to Christina Aguilera in 2000, but hopefully she took solace in the fact that she looked fabulous in all-white on the red carpet.

2000: Jennifer Lopez in Versace J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Of course, you can’t have a list highlighting the best Grammys looks of all time without mentioning the one that literally launched Google Images.

1999: Erykah Badu Frank Micelotta Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Badu wore a leather patch dress she designed herself to the awards in 1999.

1997: Sheryl Crow Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Not a wardrobe malfunction, but a fashion statement, in 1997, Sheryl Crow attended the Grammys in a completely sheer dress, which showed off her leapord print underwear.

1996: TLC Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images TLC had a lot of iconic looks during their peak, and these matching all-white ensembles at the 1996 Grammys are definitely included in that list.

1996: Mary J. Blige Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Blige wore this cheetah print look the year she won her first Grammy for “I'll Be There For You/You're All I Need To Get By.”

1994: Selena L. Busacca/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Selena looked gorgeous in a white and silver embellished dress when taking home her first Grammy in 1994.

1984: Michael Jackson in Michael Bush Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Not only did Jackson take home eight Grammys in 1984, but he also arrived to the awards in this embellished military jacket and only one glove, a look that would define his style for years to come.

1983: Donna Summer Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Donna Summer looked gorgeous in a leopard print gown at the Grammys in 1983.

1975: Grace Jones Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Always pushing fashion forward, it’s no surprise Jones wore this unique leather look to the awards in 1975.

1975: Stevie Wonder Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Wonder (seen her with Bette Midler, who yes, is wearing a record on her head), wore a denim patchwork tux to the awards in 1975.

1974: Cher Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Almost 50 years later and this butterfly-adorned look is still considered one of Cher’s best of all time.

1972: Aretha Franklin ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Franklin wore an orange and gold dress and matching head wrap to take home her seventh and eighth Grammys in 1972.