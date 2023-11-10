Women Dominated The 2024 Grammy Nominations
Better luck next time, men. This year the Grammys are just for women (well, mostly). The 2024 Grammy nominations, announced via livestream on Friday, November 10 were topped by female performers, following a year of the Renaissance and Eras Tours, which kept female artists firmly in the zeitgeist. In fact, only one male performer was included in both the Record and Album of the Year nominations.
Leading the way was SZA with a total of nine nods for her album SOS, which topped the Billboard 200 for 10 weeks (thanks in part to the strength of singles “Snooze” and the TikTok friendly “Kill Bill”). Other multi-category nominees include Victoria Monét with seven nods, as well as boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift with six noms each (along with that group, Jon Batiste was the only male performer to receive six nods and an Album of the Year nomination). Producers Jack Antonoff and Serban Ghenea also received six nominations; both of them work with pop powerhouses like Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift.
Despite Cyrus’s cultural ubiquity over the last fifteen years or so, until today, she had just one solo Grammy nomination for 2013’s Bangerz, in the Best Pop Vocal Album category. She’s finally getting her flowers (pun intended), as her megahit by the same name was absolutely everywhere this year.
Speaking of Swift, the artist broke a Grammys record with her nomination for Song of the Year (Midnights single “Anti-Hero”), making her the first songwriter to receive seven nominations in that category—beating Sir Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, who are tied with six. (She’s also now tied with Barbra Streisand for the most Album of the Year nominations.)
That other juggernaut of 2023’s pop culture feminist conversations, the Barbie movie, also landed a whopping 11 nominations in seven categories (including one for Ryan Gosling’s on-screen ballad, “I’m Just Ken” and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s remix of Aqua’s classic “Barbie Girl”).
There were a few nice surprises too—Janelle Monáe got a well-deserved AOTY nod for The Age of Pleasure, and Kylie Minogue’s infectious hit “Padam Padam” got a Best Pop Dance Recording nod. We can only hope the Aussie icon will make an appearance, if not perform at the show.
The Best New Artist category is an interesting mix of genres and ages, with Gracie Abrams, Ice Spice, Coco Jones and Victoria Monét unsurprisingly making appearances (though it’s especially nice to see Monét being recognized by an awards body, after she was told too she was still too green to perform at the VMAs earlier this year). The list is rounded out by pop folk crooner Noah Kahan, English producer and DJ Fred again.., country-rapper Jelly Roll, and husband and wife soul duo The War and the Treaty.
The ceremony will take place on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Below, find the full list of nominees (for full credits, head to Grammys.com):
Record of the Year
“Worship,” Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Album of the Year
World Music Radio, Jon Batiste
the record, boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights, Taylor Swift
SOS, SZA
Song of the Year
“A&W,” Lana Del Rey
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste
“Dance the Night,” Dua Lipa
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
“Karma,” Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
(Subtract), Ed Sheeran
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin
“Loading,” James Blake
“Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure
“Strong,” Romy & Fred again..
“Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
“Miracle,” Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue
“One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush,” Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling, the Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1–September 9 2022), Fred again..
Kx5, Kx5
Quest for Fire, Skrillex
Best Rock Performance
“Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys
“More Than a Love Song,” Black Pumas
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Rescued,” Foo Fighters
“Lux Æterna,” Metallica
Best Metal Performance
“Bad Man,” Disturbed
“Phantom of the Opera,” Ghost
“72 Seasons,” Metallica
“Hive Mind,” Slipknot
“Jaded,” Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
“Angry,” the Rolling Stones
“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Emotion Sickness,” Queens of the Stone Age
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Rescued,” Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons, Metallica
This Is Why, Paramore
In Times New Roman …, Queens of the Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Belinda Says,” Alvvays
“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
“Cool About It,” boygenius
“A&W,” Lana Del Rey
“This Is Why,” Paramore
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car, Arctic Monkeys
the record, boygenius
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island, Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey
Best R&B Performance
“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley
“ICU,” Coco Jones
“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Simple,” Babyface feat. Coco Jones
“Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon
“Hollywood,” Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
“Good Morning,” PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol
“Love Language,” SZA
Best Progressive R&B Album
Since I Have a Lover, 6LACK
The Love Album: Off the Grid, Diddy
Nova, Terrace Martin & James Fauntleroy
The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
SOS, SZA
Best R&B Song
“Angel,” Halle Bailey
“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley
“ICU,” Coco Jones“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Snooze,” SZA
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out, Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones
Special Occasion, Emily King
JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP, Summer Walker
Best Rap Performance
“The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Love Letter,” Black Thought
“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane
“Players,” Coi Leray
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
“Attention,” Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
“Low,” SZA
Best Rap Album
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
MICHAEL, Killer Mike
HEROES & VILLAINS, Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III, Nas
UTOPIA, Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“Attention,” Doja Cat
“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
“Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert
“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited, Queen Sheba
For Your Consideration’24 -The Album, Prentice Powell and Shawn William
Grocery Shopping With My Mother, Kevin Powell
The Light Inside, J. Ivy
When the Poems Do What They Do, Aja Monet
Best Jazz Performance
“Movement 18’ (Heroes),” Jon Batiste
“Basquiat,” Lakecia Benjamin
“Vulnerable (Live),” Adam Blackstone feat. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
“But Not for Me,” Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
“Tight,” Samara Joy
Best Jazz Vocal Album
For Ella 2, Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Alive at the Village Vanguard, Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
Lean In, Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
Mélusine, Cécile McLorin Salvant
How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
The Source, Kenny Barron
Phoenix, Lakecia Benjamin
Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn, Adam Blackstone
The Winds of Change, Billy Childs
Dream Box, Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo, ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
Dynamic Maximum Tension, Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
Basie Swings the Blues, the Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart
Olympians, Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest
The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions, Mingus Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Quietude, Eliane Elias
My Heart Speaks, Ivan Lins With the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
Vox Humana, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cometa, Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Love In Exile, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion, Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree, Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live At The Piano, Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, Liz Callaway
Pieces of Treasure, Rickie Lee Jones
Bewitched, Laufey
Holidays Around the World, Pentatonix
Only the Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen
Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3, Various Artists
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
As We Speak, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, feat. Rakesh Chaurasia
On Becoming, House of Waters
Jazz Hands, Bob James
The Layers, Julian Lage
All One, Ben Wendel
Best Musical Theater Album
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Country Solo Performance
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
“Buried,” Brandy Clark
“Fast Car,” Luke Combs
“The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“High Note,” Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings
“Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold),” Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
“Save Me,” Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
“We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Rustin’ in the Rain, Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Best Country Song
“Buried,” Brandy Clark
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Best American Roots Performance
“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste
“Heaven Help Us All,” Blind Boys of Alabama
“Inventing the Wheel,” Madison Cunningham
“You Louisiana Man,” Rhiannon Giddens
“Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
“Friendship,” Blind Boys of Alabama
“Help Me Make It Through the Night,” Tyler Childers
“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
“King of Oklahoma,” Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
“The Returner,” Allison Russell
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions, Rodney Crowell
You’re the One, Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
The Returner, Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
“Blank Page,” the War and Treaty
“California Sober,” Billy Strings feat. Willie Nelson
“Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
“The Returner,” Allison Russell
Best Bluegrass Album
Radio John: Songs of John Hartford, Sam Bush
Lovin’ of the Game, Michael Cleveland
Mighty Poplar, Mighty Poplar
Bluegrass, Willie Nelson
Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings
City of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album
Ridin’, Eric Bibb
The Soul Side of Sipp, Mr. Sipp
Life Don’t Miss Nobody, Tracy Nelson
Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge, John Primer
All My Love for You, Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Death Wish Blues, Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton
Healing Time, Ruthie Foster
Live in London, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Blood Harmony, Larkin Poe
LaVette!, Bettye LaVette
Best Folk Album
I Only See the Moon, the Milk Carton Kids
Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live], Joni Mitchell
Celebrants, Nickel Creek
Jubilee, Old Crow Medicine Show
Seven Psalms, Paul Simon
Folkocracy, Rufus Wainwright
Best Regional Roots Music Album
New Beginnings, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
Live at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers
Live: Orpheum Theater Nola, Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Made in New Orleans, New Breed Brass Band
Too Much to Hold, New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Live at the Maple Leaf, the Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“God Is Good,” Stanley Brown feat. Hezekiah Walker, KierraSheard & Karen Clark Sheard
“Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell
“Lord Do It for Me (Live),” Zacardi Cortez
“God Is,” Melvin Crispell III
“All Things,” Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Believe,” Blessing Offor
“Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live],” Cody Carnes
“Thank God I Do,” Lauren Daigle
“Love Me Like I Am,” For KING & COUNTRY feat. Jordin Sparks
“Your Power,” Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
“God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine
Best Gospel Album
I Love You, Erica Campbell
Hymns (Live), Tasha Cobbs Leonard
The Maverick Way, Maverick City Music
My Truth, Jonathan McReynolds
All Things New: Live in Orlando, Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
My Tribe, Blessing Offor
Emanuel, Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle
Church Clothes 4, Lecrae
I Believe, Phil Wickham
Best Roots Gospel Album
Tribute to the King, the Blackwood Brothers Quartet
Echoes of the South, Blind Boys of Alabama
Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times, Becky Isaacs Bowman
Meet Me at the Cross, Brian Free & AssuranceShine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light, Gaither Vocal Band
Best Latin Pop Album
La Cuarta Hoja, Pablo Alborán
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1, AleMor
A Ciegas, Paula Arenas
La Neta, Pedro Capó
Don Juan, MalumaX Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno
Best Música Urbana Album
SATURNO, Rauw Alejandro
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO, Karol G
DATA, Tainy
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
MARTÍNEZ, Cabra
Leche de Tigre, Diamante Eléctrico
Vida Cotidiana, Juanes
De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade
EADDA9223, Fito Paez
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Bordado a Mano, Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez, Lila Downs
Motherflower, Flor De Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes, Lupita Infante
GÉNESIS, Peso Pluma
Best Tropical Latin Album
Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022), Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Voy a Ti Luis FigueroaNiche Sinfónico, Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
VIDA, Omara Portuondo
MIMY & TONY, Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así, Carlos Vives
Best Global Music Performance
Shadow Forces, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily
Alone, Burna Boy
FEEL, Davido
Milagro Y Disastre, Silvana Estrada
Abundance in Millets, Falu & Gaurav Shah (feat. PM Narendra Modi)
Pashto, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain feat. Rakesh Chaurasia
Todo Colores, Ibrahim Maalouf feat. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas
Best African Music Performance
“Amapiano,” ASAKE & Olamide
“City Boys,” Burna Boy
“UNAVAILABLE,” Davido feat. Musa Keys
“Rush,” Ayra Starr
“Water,” Tyla
Best Global Music Album
Epifanías, Susana Baca
History, Bokanté
I Told Them …, Burna Boy
Timeless, Davido
This Moment, Shakti
Best Reggae Album
Born for Greatness, Buju Banton
Simma, Beenie Man
Cali Roots Riddim 2023, Collie Buddz
No Destroyer, Burning Spear
Colors of Royal, Julian Marley & Antaeus
Best Comedy Album
I Wish You Would, Trevor Noah
I’m an Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
What’s in a Name?, Dave Chappelle
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Big Tree, Meryl Streep
Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, William Shatner
The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin
It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Senator Bernie Sanders
The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
AURORA, Daisy Jones & the Six
Barbie: The Album, Various Artists
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Various Artists
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3, Various Artists
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Weird Al Yankovic
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
“Dance the Night,” Dua Lipa
“I’m Just Ken,” Ryan Gosling
“Lift Me Up,” Rihanna
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
Best Music Video
“I’m Only Sleeping,” The Beatles
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
“What Was I Made For,” Billie Eilish
“Count Me Out,” Kendrick Lamar
“Rush,” Troye Sivan
Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream
How I’m Feeling Now
Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything
Dear Mama
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, Caroline Polachek
History, Bokanté
JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét
Multitudes, Feist
the record, boygenius