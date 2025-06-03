No One Is Dressing Better Than Miley Cyrus Right Now

Miley Cyrus dropped her new album Something Beautiful last Friday, but the press tour outfits just keep on coming. Over the past few days in New York City, the singer has continued her streak of next-level promotional fashion, mixing her penchant for rare, archival finds with off-the-runway treasures.

Consistent with her early style for Something Beautiful, Cyrus has stuck to a color palette of jet blacks, the occasional beige, and stark pearl whites while in the Big Apple. She’s kept up the Rock ‘n’ Roll edge, too, with looks like a cowl neck tank top tucked into a leather micro-mini skirt. Those pieces were elevated with sheer black tights, pointed-toe stilettos, and structured glasses. Of course, a lot of the beauty in Cyrus’s press fashion lies in the fact that it’s Cyrus wearing these outfits. You’ll be hard-pressed to find someone with enough swagger to pull off items as simple as a sleeveless blouse and a relatively plain skirt.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Cyrus has also been toying around with suiting. On Sunday, she wore a pinstripe blazer (sans undershirt, of course) that clasped at the bust and extremely baggy trousers. A touch of Quiet Luxury came from The Row Marlo tote bag Cyrus held at the side.

For a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cyrus opted for a plunging suit coat-dress hybrid from Haider Ackermann’s fall 2025 collection for Tom Ford. The longline piece featured a sleeveless silhouette and a sequined skirt with a high slit.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

But perhaps Cyrus’s most memorable outfit of the stay was in the wee hours of Sunday morning following the release of Something Beautiful. The star trekked out to Brooklyn for a surprise appearance at the gay club, 3 Dollar Bill, during a party held in her honor. No fashion stone was left unturned, either, as Cyrus showed up in a leather Thierry Mugler dress from her personal collection.

Cyrus and her stylist, Bradley Kenneth, had special access to the Mugler archives for the visual component of Something Beautiful, but there’s perhaps no bigger flex than pulling vintage Mugler from your closet.