Miley Cyrus Brings Back the Dress Over Pants Look With Some NYC Edge

Miley Cyrus is making the most of her time in New York—all while wearing an outfit from one of the city’s favorite independent labels, no less. After a string of next-level promo looks following the release of her new album Something Beautiful, Cyrus was seen in downtown Manhattan yesterday in a head-to-toe look from Luar.

Cyrus slipped into a textured off-the-shoulder dress from Raul Lopez’s eponymous label, Luar, part of the brand’s fall 2025 collection. The maxi length piece, part dress and part coat, featured a suit-inspired cut on one side and a steep slit that went past Cyrus’s hips. She layered matching trousers underneath, but this version of the dress-over-pants trend, a staple of 2000s style that’s making a comeback, was rather elevated. Cyrus finished the look with black glasses and chic stilettos.

@mileycyrus

Luar, once an “if you know, you know” brand in the New York fashion scene, has developed a high-profile list of celebrity clientele in recent seasons. Everyone from Madonna to Lady Gaga are fans, and Beyoncé even attended one of their 2024 show to watch her nephew, Julez Smith, walk the runway. It seems as though this is Cyrus’s first time wearing the Brooklyn-based label, and there was really no better time to do so.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Over the past few days, Cyrus (with help from her stylist, Bradley Kenneth) has worn some of New York’s foremost labels and, of course, her usual smattering of holy-grail vintage, with aplomb.

For a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the star slipped on a plunging suit dress from newly-minted Tom Ford designer Haider Ackeermann’s fall 2025 collection. That look was followed up with a baroque Thom Browne couture moment (worn for an intimate performance at The Carlyle Hotel) and a cult handbag from the Olsen twins’s beloved line, The Row.

To begin her stay in New York, Cyrus made a surprise appearance at the Brooklyn gay club, 3 Dollar Bill, just hours after the release of Something Beautiful. Her outfit of choice? Vintage Thierry Mugler from her personal archive.