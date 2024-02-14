The last time Beyoncé stepped out to a runway show was for Pharrell Williams’ debut show at Louis Vuitton in June. So, you’d have to imagine the sheer shock on guest’s faces when Queen Bey emerged in a deep Brooklyn warehouse to take in one of New York’s buzziest independent labels. On Tuesday, the singer stepped out to the Luar fall 2024 show just days after announcing her new album Renaissance: Act II.

Now, what business does Beyoncé have in Bushwick? Luar does draw quite a sceney crowd every season, so it’s not rare to see a big name or two on the front row. It turned out, however, that Beyoncé’s nephew, Julez Smith Jr., would make his runway debut during the show. The night was a true family affair—Tina and Solange Knowles were both amongst the crowd, too—but Beyoncé’s attendance, predictably, sent the crowd into a frenzy (editors and press were standing on their seats to get a glimpse of the singer who was flanked by her very serious security detail). Not even the brand’s designer Raul Lopez, a longtime friend of Solange, knew that Queen Bey would be in attendance.

Expectedly, Beyoncé didn’t disappoint with her show look—and, in fact, her outfit might have given us a hint as to what we can expect from her upcoming era. She paired her blinged-out Gaurav Gupta couture blazer dress with blinding jewels and a ring from Jacob & Co. The star accessorized her outfit with bedazzled boots, a metallic Luar Ana bag, aviator shades, and a cowboy hat. She might’ve been in Bushwick, but her look was very much so “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Ms. Tina also pulled out some pretty serious fashion of her own to watch her grandson on the runway. She slipped into one of Luar’s signature coats and rounded out her look with leather gloves, gold jewelry, and a red lip.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The mother-daughter duo watched closely as Julez did his thing on the runway. A few seats down, Solange looked on proudly—she just so happened to be seated next to another beloved New York designer, Christoper John Rogers.

You’d have to go back almost a decade to find Beyoncé’s last NYFW appearance. The Big Apple, historically, doesn’t draw the types of stars that Milan and Paris do—but, last night, Luar definitely had the biggest star of them all.