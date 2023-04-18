At just weeks away, the Met Gala is taking over the thoughts and minds of every fashion-minded person. It’s no surprise, then, that Rihanna is seemingly thinking about the event and allowing it to inspire one of her most creative outlets—her personal style. It might be subconscious, but the upcoming Met Gala is clearly affecting everyone, even Rih.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are currently spending some time in Paris, and on Monday, the duo headed out to dinner at César right off the Avenue des Champs-Élysées. Rihanna opted for an all-gray look for the outing, wearing a crop top that showed off her growing belly, and a pair of low-slung Marni cargo pants. Color then came in the form of her coat, a long, hooded patchwork piece from Fendi fall/winter 1999, designed by Karl Lagerfeld. It’s very Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, or, with that pointed hood, a bit Harry Potter-esque, but either way, made fashion.

As we know, next month’s Met Gala will honor Lagerfeld, and his 65-year career at houses including Chanel, Chloé, Patou, and of course, Fendi. Was it just a coincidence that Rihanna pulled out this extremely relevant piece just weeks before? It’s possible that the singer was doing some research for her Met Gala look and stumbled upon this coat and just had to have it, meaning it’s acting as a hint to what she will be wearing on the first Monday in May.

While Rihanna is a big fan of vintage and archival pieces, she has never worn anything pre-loved to the Met, but this year’s theme could be the perfect excuse to break that tradition. Unfortunately, as of now, we don’t know if Rihanna is even attending the Met Gala next month, and we likely won’t know for sure until the very end of the red carpet. As we know, Rih loves to be fashionably late, hopefully, though, this look is a hint that she will be fashionably late in vintage Fendi.