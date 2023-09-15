Beyoncé once famously said, “This Telfar bag imported. Birkins? Them shit’s in storage.” Now, over a year later, the singer is living up to that sentiment. On Thursday night, Beyoncé took the stage in Seattle with her daughter Blue Ivy to perform “My Power” wearing custom matching looks from none other than the brand she helped promote months prior, Telfar.

The mother-daughter pair stepped out in custom glittering oxblood ensembles modeled after the brand’s new collection of track-inspired pieces. Beyoncé’s look featured a zip-up bodysuit with white edging and chap-like, wide-leg pants with gaps at her thighs. Blue, meanwhile, went for a more oversized look, wearing a cold shoulder jersey with track pants underneath. Both outfits featured Telfar’s logo loud and proud, leaving no confusion about the brand the pair was representing.

Now, Beyoncé has spent the past four months traveling around the world, performing in custom looks designed by everyone from Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen to up-and-coming bridal designer Danielle Frankel. At this point, every designer—large to small, luxury to independent—has gotten their time to shine in the Beyoncé sun, and now that Telfar Clemens’ turn has come, one can’t help but wonder why it took so long. Beyoncé literally name checks the brand on the album. She doesn’t mention Loewe, but her “hands” bodysuit from the brand has made multiple appearances throughout the tour. It’s surprising that these Telfar looks weren’t in the more consistent rotation, or at the very least appeared earlier in the tour, say when Beyoncé performed in Clemens’ native New York.

No matter the reason, the Telfar moment finally came, and just in time, as Beyoncé is in the final weeks of her tour, with only five shows left after Seattle. As for the affect this appearance will have on the brand, we’ll have to wait and see, but the prospect is promising. After the singer praised the label in her song, interest in Telfar spiked considerably. According to Vogue Business, views of the brand increased by 85% on The RealReal and 47% on Fashionphile. Clearly, Telfar saw that data and was prepared to capitalize on this tour moment, as they released an email blast on Friday, promoting the Beyoncé-endorsed track suit collection in nine different colorways (though de-gliterfied), including the oxblood hue worn by the Knowles-Carters on stage Thursday night. The Hermes looks, meanwhile, remain in storage.

