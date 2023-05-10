Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance sent shockwaves through musical and cultural ethers, so it’s only fitting that the project’s accompanying tour would do the same. After just one performance and virtually no promotion since the album release (she did win four Grammy Awards in February) Beyoncé made her long awaited return to the stage in Stockholm, Sweden for the opening night of the Renaissance World Tour.

Merchandise on opening night included an array of t-shirts and hoodies as well as a tour book that featured futuristic visuals in line with the disco-infused spirit of Renaissance as well as some pretty killer looks. An archival Givenchy by Alexander McQueen reflective catsuit from the brand’s Fall/Winter 1999 collection is certainly a standout.

Givenchy by Alexander McQueen, Fall/Winter 1999. Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

“Dangerously In Love” opened the nearly three-hour concert, which featured the singer’s decade-spanning hits like “Run the World (Girls),” “Love On Top,” and more. The artist also sang every song off of Renaissance—fun fact: she has never performed an entire album during a concert before.

The voice of ballroom legend Kevin Jz Prodigy provided commentary throughout the concert alongside plenty of disco balls and even a vogue battle—all in keeping with the energy of Renaissance. Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z and 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy showed their support, too.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The stage was equally as innovative with a horse that propelled the singer above the crowd, a news station set during “America Has a Problem”, and a metallic tank for “Black Parade.” Of course, it wouldn't be Beyoncé without some major style moments from fashion power players. The star wore custom looks from Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Courrèges, and Loewe.

After another night in Stockholm, the tour will head to Brussels, Belgium and thirty eight other cities across Europe and North America. Below, see the full setlist and standout looks from opening night of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

Custom Alexander McQueen. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Custom Alexander McQueen. Twitter

Custom Courrèges. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Setlist:

“Dangerously In Love”

“Flaws And All”

“1+1” / “I’d Rather Go Blind” / “I’m Going Down”

“I Care”

“I’m That Girl”

“Cozy”

“Alien Superstar” / “Sweet Dreams”

“Lift Off”

“7/11” (dance break)

“Cuff It”

“Energy”

“Break My Soul”

“No Angel” (interlude)

“Formation”

“Diva”

“Run the World (Girls)”

“My Power”

“Black Parade”

“Savage” (Remix) / “Partition”

“Partition”

“Church Girl”

“Get Me Bodied”

“Before I Let Go”

“Rather Die Young”

“Love On Top”

“Crazy In Love”

“Love Hangover” (Diana Ross cover)

“Plastic Off The Sofa”

“Virgo’s Groove” / “Dance For You” / “Say My Name”

“Naughty Girl”

“Move”

“Heated”

“Thique”

“All Up In Your Mind”

“Drunk In Love”

“America Has a Problem”

“Pure/Honey”

"Summer Renaissance" (Encore)