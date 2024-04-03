For more than a decade, Jonathan Anderson has been flexing his creativity on the runway over a dozen times a year. The Northern Irish designer is a seemingly bottomless pit of creativity, with a never-ending conveyor belt of covetable pieces. Both his namesake label, JW Anderson, and the Spanish luxury brand Loewe—where he’s been creative director since 2013—are imbued with a campy surrealism that has attracted the quirkier side of the fashion sect and those fringe-cool celebrities who can sniff out good design with just one whiff. As a result, Anderson’s followers—both muses and bonafide brand ambassadors—are a catalog of the who’s who of cultural insiders. Not necessarily the top of the A-List, but the trendsetters, the fashion-obsessed, the “It” girls. Chloë Sevigny, Taylor Russell, and most recently Greta Lee have all supported Anderson, both in the front row of his shows and on the red carpets, and as a result, they’ve become the sartorial stars to watch.

While Loewe (and especially JW Anderson) have often been eschewed for red carpet events in favor of more classic gown-designing brands like Valentino, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton, there are some who will choose an off-beat design from Anderson over sequin-covered mermaid dress any day. And now that Loewe has been announced as a sponsor for the 2024 Met Gala (and Anderson a co-chair), we’re sure to see a lot of the designer’s work on fashion’s biggest stage come May. Until then, a look at the red carpet work Anderson has achieved thus far, from his first Met Gala moment with Chloë Sevigny to Zendaya’s grand slam Challengers premiere dress.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Considering Jonathan Anderson has been named one of the co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala, it seems fitting to begin with the first-ever look he designed for the event. Chloë Sevigny attended the 2015 Ball in a mixed-print JW Anderson dress made from embroidered tapestry that fit squarely into the year’s theme of “China: Through the Looking Glass.”

Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images When promoting the second Guardians of the Galaxy film in Japan, Zoe Saldana opted to wear a unique, sheer Loewe look from Anderson’s fall 2017 collection. Originally, on the runway, the top was shown without the bandeau underneath, but Saldana had it added in for modesty purposes.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Many people may have been swallowed up in this Loewe fall 2019 look, which Sevigny wore to the photocall of her film, The Dead Don’t Die, at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The actress, though, pulled off the open-sleeved coat and pearl-embellished shirt and skirt like no one else.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images JW Anderson has never gotten anywhere near as much red carpet play as Loewe, but at the Emmys in 2019, Maisie Williams attended in this adorable, asymmetric dress. Anderson designed the piece in collaboration with Reuben Selby, Williams’ then-boyfriend. Selby came up with the sketch, and then Anderson brought the piece to life, adding some important details along the way. “They came in with a clear vision of what they wanted which I, as a designer, really appreciate,” Anderson told Elle back in 2019. “At the same time, though, they were so open to suggestions. It really felt like a collaboration. And, most importantly, it was fun!”

Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images Anderson has always been just as adept at menswear as women’s and Josh O’Connor has been associated with the brand for quite some time, often wearing Loewe to major red carpet events. In 2020, the actor took home the Golden Globe for his role in The Crown while wearing a suit designed by Anderson, featuring a silk cravat and silver Loewe logo pin. “The aim was to take a classic silhouette and give it an elevated twist, so we introduced a unique lapel and scarf,” Harry Lambert, who styled the look, told British GQ. “Loewe has a very strong DNA that ties in perfectly with Josh’s passion for the arts and culture and we wanted to reflect this.”

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The pannier skirt on this Loewe spring 2020 dress made it a fun choice for Anya Taylor-Joy, who wore the basque lace design to promote her Jane Austen adaption, Emma., in 2020.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Not many people can pull off Anderson’s quirkier designs for Loewe, but he has managed to establish a loyal following of exceptionally cool celebrities who are unafraid to take his looks to the red carpet. That includes Emma Corrin, who wore this balloon-printed dress from the brand’s autumn/winter 2022 collection, complete with a sculpted, balloon-shaped bra and black boots that boasted balloon-shaped heels.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Director Luca Guadagnino has been a long supporter of Anderson’s work at Loewe, almost exclusively wearing the designer’s clothes while promoting his films on various red carpets. At the Bones and All premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in 2022, the director wore a bespoke suit by Anderson, with metal drains dotting the jacket, inspired by Loewe’s fall 2022 collection.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images It’s hard to pick a favorite Loewe muse, but if one had to choose, Taylor Russell would absolutely be up high on that list. The actress seemingly connected with Anderson through Guadagnino when she starred in his 2022 film, Bones and All, and the partnership has been a successful one. You’ll see more Russell Loewe looks below, but we would be remiss not to bring up the white spring 2023 gown she wore to the AFI Film Festival special screening of her cannibal-themed film in 2022.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anderson’s spring 2023 collection for Loewe was peppered with looks decorated with anthuriums, and it was model Adwoa Aboah who brought the collection to the red carpet, wearing a white dress with a floral bust to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2023.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Karlie Kloss revealed her baby bump while simultaneously paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala. The model wore a custom Loewe look that was inspired by one of Lagerfeld’s designs from his first collection with Chanel in 1983, and featured both real and tromp l’oeil jewels.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hari Neff looked like a present at the 2013 CFDA Fashion Awards, wrapped up in a blue JW Anderson dress with a knotted hemline and cutout on the bodice.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The latest recruit into the Loewe army is Past Lives star Greta Lee, who wore the brand numerous times throughout this year’s award season. At the Golden Globes in January, she channeled a modern take on Marilyn Monroe in this off-white dress with an unexpected knotted detail revealing an open back.

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another incredible collaboration between Anderson and Russell came at the 2024 BAFTAs, when the actress flew onto the red carpet in this custom, cut-out Loewe dress with an ostrich feather hem and peplum.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Anderson created the perfect, tailored look for Past Lives director, Celine Song, who wore a cropped tuxedo jacket and layered skirt, both Loewe, to the Oscars in 2024.

Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images But Song wasn’t the only Past Lives representative in Loewe at this year’s Academy Awards. Lee closed out a successful sartorial awards season in a gorgeous, black and white gown by Anderson, which landed her a spot on our best-dressed list.