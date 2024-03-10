After a 2024 awards season delayed by last year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood, we’ve finally reached the end of the star-studded road with the 96th Oscars. Taking place in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater in the heart of Hollywood, this year’s Academy Awards is taking place one hour earlier than usual, giving sunny L.A. even more time to shine upon the stars hitting the red carpet.

American Ferrera sparkled in the afternoon sun, wearing a pink sequined gown from Atelier Versace that exuded Barbie vibes. Emma Stone gave her Louis Vuitton look a dose of her Poor Things character Bella Baxter, with a larger-than-life peplum that extended far beyond her hips as she posed for photographs on the carpet. Lupita Nyong’o can never go wrong in shades of blue (see: her periwinkle Prada gown from the 2014 Oscars) and leaned into the hue in a glittering Armani Privé gown accented with delicate tufts of marabou.

Then there was Colman Domingo, who has won many new fans this awards season with his whimsical, colorful suits. On Hollywood’s biggest night, he went with classic black and white—but accented with that Domingo flair: steel-toe cowboy-style boots, a bit of flare in the slacks, and a rhinestone bow tie, plus plenty of David Yurman baubles. Finally, Zendaya arrived, shutting down the carpet in a perfectly proportioned Armani Privé gown. For more of our favorite looks of the night, keep scrolling.

America Ferrera in Atelier Versace Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Zendaya in Armani Privé Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Carey Mulligan in Balenciaga Couture Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Colman Domingo in Louis Vuitton and David Yurman jewelry Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Greta Lee in Loewe Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sandra Hüller in Schiaparelli Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst in Gucci Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o in Armani Privé Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images