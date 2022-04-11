On Sunday, Emma Corrin attended the 2022 Olivier Awards in London in one of the most talked-about looks from the recent runways, proving that camp deserves a place at even the most illustrious award shows.

Corrin, who was nominated for their lead role in the West End play Anna X, attended the event in a dress from the much-applauded Loewe autumn/winter 2022 collection, which just showed in Paris last month. Designer Jonathan Anderson heavily embraced balloon symbolism in the collection, printing them on dresses, using them as heels, and even sticking balloons into the folds of fabric so they were squeezing out between the drapes of a dress. In the piece Corrin opted to wear, a balloon-printed dress in variations of tans is broken up by the addition of a sculptured balloon bra, which cups their bust, the ties invoking nipples as they stick up from their well-thought out placement.

Corrin hasn’t been in the public eye for too long, but ever since their turn as Princess Diana in The Crown pushed them into the spotlight, Corrin—and their stylist Harry Lambert—has made the most of every red carpet they’ve appeared on. The actor never shies away from stepping outside the box a bit when it comes to their style choices, and their quirky sensibility has continuously paid off.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just look at the attention to detail. The actor went all in with the quirky motif, continuing the theme to their feet, where they wore a pair of black boots from the collection, complete with balloon heels sticking out at the bottom. Corrin and Lambert then finished off the look with some pieces from Cartier’s Trinity for Chitose Abe collection, a tousle of Corrin’s bleach blonde hair, and the exact attitude and confidence needed to pull off this look. “To the resiliency of theatres !!! and to god damn CAMP !!” Corrin captioned their Instagram post from the event, and we will absolutely drink to that.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images