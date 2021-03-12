Fresh off playing Princess Diana in The Crown, Emma Corrin has found her next role in a surprising figure. On Friday, with the all-caps declaration that “THEATRE IS BACK!,” the actor announced that she’s set to make her West End debut as the lead of Anna X, which was a hit at London’s 2019 Vault Festival. Corrin, who has studied Shakespeare at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, will star as Anna Sorokin, the infamous scammer imprisoned for masquerading as an heiress named Anna Delvey.

Industry star Nabhaan Rizwan will costar as Ariel, the 32-year-old CEO of an invitation-only dating app. “Immersed in an addictive world of front-row fashion shows, private views, and endless parties, Anna and Ariel find themselves struggling to keep up with New York’s dazzling social elite,” Sonia Friedman Productions teased. “How far will two outsiders go to construct the identities they want? And at what price?”

The play is just one of several productions to take inspiration from “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” which New York magazine published in 2018. Netflix is in the final stages of releasing Julia Garner’s take on the role, in Shonda Rhimes’s upcoming series Inventing Anna. In the meantime, Sorokin has wrapped her three-plus-year stint in prison. The 30-year-old has spent the month she’s been out on parole blogging about topics like Harvey Weinstein and life on Rikers Island, in between doing press.

“I never asked for Netflix to buy my story, it just happened,” she recently told BBC Newsnight, adding that the streaming giant paid her $320,000. Asked whether or not crime pays, she responded, “in a way, it does.”

As for Corrin, it’s just one of the many career developments in the months following her breakout role in The Crown season 4. On February, news broke that she’s joined none other than Harry Styles in the upcoming Amazon film My Policeman. Meanwhile, Corrin has been keeping busy with her first-ever awards season. In the past two weeks, she’s taken home both a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award. (A SAG Award may follow next month.)