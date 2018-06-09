NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Giudo Cacciatori, Gro Curtis, Giorgia Tordini, and Anna Delvey attend the first Tumblr Fashion Honor presented to Rodarte at The Jane Hotel on September 9, 2014 in New York, United States. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Fake heiress Anna Delvey’s (alleged) scammer fairytale has swiftly found a home on television. Shonda Rhimes , who departed ABC, the longtime home of her shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder , for Netflix last year, picked up the rights to the recent New York magazine story about how Delvey conned hotels, restaurants, and friends—a cross-section of New York society—out of thousands of dollars while positioning herself as an It girl with ambitions of launching a Soho House-esque members’ club.

When it was published two weeks ago, Jessica Pressler’s piece, entitled “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People ,” went instantly viral. It followed a first-person account of one of Delvey’s marks in Vanity Fair just more than a month prior, and though it stood out, it was surrounded by a fortuitous, seemingly coincidental flood of similar stories of scams succeeded and failed : the Vogue assistant who apparently sold Grace Coddington’s castoffs on The RealReal; the non-English English royals expert; the fake Saudi prince who was actually a middle-aged Colombian man. (Plus, there’s always our scammer-in-chief.)

The story was, according to a Hollywood Reporter report, “hotly pursued ” by producers before Rhimes and Netflix acquired the rights. So now, it’s the first project in Rhimes’s new Netflix slate —she signed a nine-figure, five-year deal with the streaming service to work that soap opera magic on the internet 10 months ago—and honestly, there’s probably no one better suited to the job. Rhimes has an eye for a good con, and now she’s got a story that’s basically just called How to Get Away With Grifting.

It’s been a minute since Rhimes has personally created a series, or written a pilot: After Scandal ’s first episode aired in 2012, with a pilot by Rhimes, shows created under the auspices of Shondaland for ABC were written and created by other members of her team, according to the same Hollywood Reporter story.

So now, it’s time to begin dream-casting this show. Chloë Grace Moretz has got to be shortlisted already, right?