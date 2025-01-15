After more than twenty years at the helm of their brand, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are leaving Proenza Schouler. It is a massive loss for the New York fashion scene and the industry at large. Since 2002—when they presented their senior thesis together at Parsons—McCollough and Hernadez have been pushing the envelope of women’s style, proving they understand the modern woman and what she wants to wear better than most. It’s no surprise then, that Proenza Schouler had a stable of It girls following its every step—Chloë Sevigny famously was a longtime muse—and the brand’s front rows often felt like a summit of New York’s chicest.

At Proenza Schouler, McCollough and Hernadez didn’t necessarily design for the red carpet, rarely, if ever creating traditional gowns. Still, their designs often found their way to star-studded events, usually on the more sartorial adventurous celebrities for various photocalls, luncheons, and premieres. The duo even dressed Beyoncé for the Grammys in 2015, finding a way to translate their ethos into a more classically glamorous dress. And, of course, there have been many Met Gala appearances over the years, with McCollough and Hernandez always flanking their well-adorned attendee on the famed steps.

At Proenza Schouler, McCollough and Hernandez found a way to make red carpet dressing work for them. So, in honor of the designers’ departure, and in celebration of their work, let’s take a look at the duo’s best celebrity fashion moments for the brand.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images The baroque, Chinese-inspired dress Dakota Fanning wore to the 2012 CFDA Awards truly is a work of art. The fabric alone deserves a moment of appreciation, as does the construction and details on the skirt.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Cate Blanchett had the privilege of being the first celebrity to bring Proenza Schouler’s spring 2013 collection to the red carpet. She wore a multi-colored printed dress with a fitted waist and grommet details to Elle’s Women in Hollywood event in 2012.

Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic/Getty Images While this blue tweed jacquard look was originally featured in Proenza Schouler’s pre-fall 2013 lookbook as a coat, Saoirse Ronan had it reconfigured as a dress to wear to a screening of her film, The Host, in March 2013.

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images Chloë Sevigny mildly eschewed the punk theme at the 2013 Met Gala and wore a dark blue lace, long-sleeved Proenza Schouler fall 2013 dress with a slash on the bodice and a high slit.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence looked adorable in an ab-bearing crop top and white, asymmetrical A-line skirt from Proenza Schouler’s resort 2014 collection.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Miley Cyrus showed off a patchwork dress featuring snakeskin and perforated leather to the premiere of her film, Paranoia, in August 2013.

Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Many different versions of this Proenza Schouler spring 2014 dress featuring a faux leather bodice, keyhole cutout, and pleated foil print skirt made it onto the red carpet following its runway debut. For example, Rooney Mara wore it in 2013 to a screening of Her at the New York Film Festival.

George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While for the most part, it’s Proenza Schouler’s dresses that make it onto the red carpet, Brit Marling showed off McCollough and Hernandez’s tailoring skills in an artistic suit featuring garment-printed cotton-crepe jacket and cropped, wide-leg trousers from the brand’s spring 2014 collection.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Blanchett opted for a more modest look for the Monuments Men premiere in 2014, wearing a grommet-covered, high-neck dress from Proenza’s pre-fall 2014 collection.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images McCollough and Hernandez are no strangers to dressing guests for the Met Gala and in 2014, they put Imogen Poots in this adorable yet edgy, printed mini dress from their fall 2014 collection.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images That year, the designers really showed off their range, also dressing Dree Hemingway. For the model, however, McCollough and Hernandez opted for a sportier look, putting her in a yellow, long-sleeved dress featuring painted white strip details and a plunging neckline.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stars loved Proenza Schouler’s graphic mini dresses and they very often made it onto the red carpet. In November 2014, Naomi Campbell wore a halterneck version from the brand’s fall 2014 collection to the ACE Awards in New York.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Yes, McCollough and Hernandez even dressed Beyoncé. The designers put Queen B in a semi-sheer, curve-hugging dress covered in beading and embroidery for the 2015 Grammys.

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images Model Liya Kebede wore this unique fall 2015 design on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in 2015. The look featured a copper, sequin-embroidered top and a sheer grommet-covered skirt—two pieces that likely shouldn’t work together, but in this case, looked effortlessly cool.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Never one to follow fashion rules, Blanchett brought out white after Labor Day, attending a screening of her film, Truth, in October 2015 wearing a mesh knit spring 2016 dress.

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sevigny has never been afraid to embrace some of Proenza Schouler’s more artful designs. The actress wore a hot pink, asymmetric ruffled dress with a high slit and side cut out to the premiere of her film, #Horror in November 2015.

Zak Hussein/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o embraced the sci-fi theme of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere and wore a Proenza Schouler spring 2016 dress with a long-sleeved peplum top and sheer mesh pearl-studded skirt lined with fringe.

Tibrina Hobson/WireImage/Getty Images When McCollough and Hernandez sent this set down the spring 2017 runway, they likely imagined it on someone like Naomie Harris, who looked absolutely gorgeous in the graphic black and white crop top and handkerchief skirt.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Sevigny went graphic at the 2017 CFDA Awards, attending the event in a custom Proenza Schouler mini dress featuring a white bib and abstract black lacquered detailing.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The spring 2018 dress Laura Dern wore to the 2017 Emmys featured the designers’ mastery of texture with an embroidered, drop-waist bodice and feather-adorned skirt.

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Natasha Lyonne looked like the ultimate cool girl in an all-black Proenza Schouler look at the 2018 SAG Awards.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images The fall 2018 look Greta Gerwig wore to an Isle of Dogs screening in 2018 proves just how great McCollough and Hernandez are at effortlessly combining patterns.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images The actress covered up in a black fall 2018 dress for the Time 100 gala in 2018, though the sheer panel on the bodice did add some intrigue to the conservative look.

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dern wore a brick red Proenza Schouler dress featuring gold bead embellishments and a keyhole cutout to the Oscars nominees luncheon in 2019.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images The halterneck, backless color-blocked dress from Proenza Schouler’s fall 2019 collection made for the perfect piece for Mandy Moore to wear to an Emmy nominee celebration in 2019.

Jeremy Chan/WireImage/Getty Images Rosamund Pike looked great in this black and white halterneck dress with a large, faux leather belt, keyhole cutout, and pleated skirt at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Radioactive in 2019.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images It isn’t often that Proenza Schouler does formal red carpet attire, but they did design this gorgeous, sleek dress for Greta Gerwig to wear to the 2020 Golden Globes, based on a design from McCollough and Hernandez’s pre-fall 2020 collection.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Maggie Gyllenhaal pulled a boucle crepe v-neck dress from the brand’s resort 2022 collection for the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in 2021.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images Barbie Ferreira opted for an all-black look at the Euphoria For Your Consideration event in April 2022, wearing a fringe-adorned black sleeveless top and skirt from the resort 2022 collection.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Try conducting an orchestra in the dramatic sleeves on Blanchett’s spring 2023 blouse, which she wore to the Tár premiere at the New York Film Festival in 2022.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Blanchett opted for dramatic sleeves, Margot Robbie gravitated toward the dramatic pants from the spring 2023 collection, wearing a white suit featuring some extreme flares to the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Molly Gordon looking extremely chic at the subsequent year’s Innovator Awards, attended in a cream skirt suit from Proenza Schouler’s fall 2023 collection.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Rising style star Ayo Edebiri wore a butter yellow strapless dress with a gathered, mermaid-style skirt from the Proenza Schouler spring 2024 collection to the Governors Awards in 2024.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mikey Madison attended a screening of Anora in a white, knitted one shoulder dress.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gordon stood out in a bold cobalt dress featuring a gathered skirt and buckle detail on the shoulder from Proenza Schouler’s spring 2025 collection.