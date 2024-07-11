Brat is creeping its way into every crevice of society this summer, and people are “bumpin’ that” everywhere from the defunct Brat Wall in Brooklyn to the clubs in Essex. Now, though, Charli XCX is bringing Brat Summer to places one never thought even A.G. Cook could help her reach—the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the Wimbledon Championships. The singer-songwriter attended day eleven of the event on Thursday, bringing her own, uniquely Brat style to the hallowed grounds of the oldest tennis tournament in the world.

While for the most part, Wimbledon style is defined by elegant prep, neutral colors, modest silhouettes, and classic staples, one can’t expect Charli XCX to show up anywhere in a floral shirt dress or cable knit sweater. Ralph Lauren rules supreme at Wimbledon, but Charli eschewed the brand for a look that was much more authentically her. The singer has a more avant-garde edge when it comes to her red carpet looks, and a sultry sleaze that defines her day-to-day uniform. Her ensemble on Thursday then, felt perfectly fitting, true to Charli, but still appropriate for the nature of the event.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Instead of a sundress, she wore a black crocheted mini, with black undergarments discreetly poking through, so we didn’t have to guess the color of anything. Instead of oxford brogues, Chanel cap-toed flats, or sandals on her feet, Charli opted for black leather slingback pumps from Gianvito Rossi, and lace knee-high socks that almost looked as if they were painted on her body. Finished off with a Saint Laurent shoulder bag, a pair of mini sunglasses, and her signature dark long locks, the ensemble had her looking like an icon.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Charli spent the afternoon taking in the matches on Centre Court alongside British singer Mabel (or, more accurately, taking selfies). Likely, Charli felt right at home among the sport of tennis, as she watched the Brat-colored balls zoom across the court—more proof of the album’s worldwide takeover (or simply a continuation of tennis tradition, which began at Wimbledon in 1986 when they first adopted the green-yellow balls). We choose to believe it’s the former, though.