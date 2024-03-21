Charli XCX’s red carpet style has one major factor in common with her genre-bending music: range. There was the singer’s punk era circa the mid-2010s, her futuristic Pop 2 moment shortly after, and, more recently, her fashion girl phase. Throughout it all the Grammy-nominated singer has mastered the art of statement fashion on the big stage, cozying up to some of fashion’s most exciting and avant-garde labels like Marni, JW Anderson, Vivienne Westwood, and Loewe. Charli has always been a fan of form-fitting gowns on the red carpet, often accented with some sort of unexpected accessory or bold beauty moment, but also isn’t afraid to mix in matching separates or tailoring from time to time. Below, a look back at Charli XCX’s best red carpet moments, from True Romance to Brat.

2024: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Charli was amongst a slew of celebrities who championed sheer fashion. Her see-through Givenchy look was designed with a draped, cowl neck and a goddess-like skirt.

2024: Billboard Women In Music Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The singer offered up an edgy twist on transparent fabric at a Billboard event by way of silver panels and chain detailing.

2024: BRIT Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Charli shut down the 2024 BRIT Awards in a watercolor Marni look and chic, slicked-back hair.

2024: Pre-Grammy Gala ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Charli’s blue Marni gown made for the perfect statement during a Pre-Grammy Gala.

2023: Fashion Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Charli accented her neon face tapes with a red and yellow vintage number from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2004 spring couture runway.

2023: BRIT Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The singer hopped on the sheer red carpet trend at the 2023 BRIT Awards with a see-through Ludovic de Saint Sernin number.

2022: amfAR Gala Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Charli wasn’t afraid to show a fair amount of skin at the 2022 amfAR Gala.

2021: MTV Video Music Awards Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A va-va-voom Barbarella moment at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in a sheer and lace bodysuit.

2021: The Daily Front Row Awards Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Party girl cut-outs for the 2021 Daily Front Row Awards.

2020: BRIT Awards Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2020 Brit Awards, Charli went full goth chic in a black tulle gown.

2019: Met Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The singer was hard to miss at the 2018 Met Gala. She stepped out to the pink carpet while wearing a high-low neon couture look from Jean Paul Gaultier.

2019: GQ Men of the Year Awards SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images Charli continued to rock her chopped bob at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards, pairing her new ‘do with a chic navy gown and chandelier earrings.

2018: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Brit took the plunge in a cut-out column gown for the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2017: Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the 2017 Grammy Awards, Charli favored this plunging ruby red confection.

2017: MTV European Music Awards Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Charli flashed her abs at the 2017 MTV European Music Awards in this cropped monochrome set.

2017: GQ Men of the Year Party JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images An ultra-feminine moment in Vivienne Westwood for the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party.

2017: Pop Awards Cassidy Sparrow/FilmMagic/Getty Images The singer slipped into Jacquemus pinstripes for the Pop Awards in 2017.

2016: ARIA Awards Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images Charli cut a leggy figure for the 2016 ARIA Awards in a one-shoulder lace number that she styled with blue pumps.

2015: Billboard Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The singer matched her dark, tousled waves with a sultry spaghetti strap dress for the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

2015: Grammy Awards Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Charli showed out for her debut Grammy appearance in a tailored look complete with a dramatic stole.

2014: Pop Awards Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2014 Pop Awards, Charli went simple in a collared shirt dress and strappy black heels.

2013: NME Awards Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A gothic school girl moment at the 2013 NME Awards.

2012: DKNY Event Nick Harvey/WireImage/Getty Images Everyone starts somewhere—even Charli, who sported towering sneakers, a fuzzy purple coat, and patterned joggers to a 2012 event.