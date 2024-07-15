Zendaya Suits Up In Two Menswear-Inspired Looks at Wimbledon

You can take the player out of the game, but you can’t take the game out of the player. Tashi Duncan knew that, and clearly, so does Zendaya. Months after hanging up her racket and closing her tennis-playing chapter with the end of the Challengers era, Zendaya has returned to the sport, this time as a spectator. And of course, she has done so in style.

Over the weekend, the actress attended the last two days of the Wimbledon Tennis Champions in London for both the men’s and the women’s finals. For both occasions, Zendaya dressed in suited Ralph Lauren looks, fitting as the lable is the brand sponsors the tennis tournament. Unlike many of the other celebrities who attend Wimbledon in cable knit sweaters and RL sundresses, however, Zendaya put her own twist on the looks, adopting a vintage, androgynous style for her days spent courtside.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

It started on Saturday, when the actress attended the women’s final match between Barbora Krejčíková and Jasmine Paolini. Zendaya arrived in what seems to be a men’s vintage Ralph Lauren brown tweed blazer, layered atop a blue shirt—haphazardly buttoned—and a knit, blue and white striped tie. Oversized jeans and a Louis Vuitton bag completed the cool, ’90s-inspired ensemble, as did a newly dyed blonde bun and pearl earrings.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Zendaya was joined that first day by her mother, Claire Stoermer, as well as her personal assistant and best friend, Darnell Appling, who one might remember as the umpire at New Rochelle Phil’s Tire Town Tennis Tournament in Challengers. The actress looked to have a good time with her group, enjoying some concessions and reacting to the exciting match in front of her.

A day later, and Zendaya was back courtside once again, and if Saturday was all about the ’90s, Sunday definitely had more of an ’80s flair. The 27-year-old arrived to the tournament, once again in Ralph Lauren, but this time in a vintage, double-breasted suit dress, which she wore with a striped blue and white shirt and a navy blue knit tie. The piece is deceiving, as it looks like your normal suit jacket from the waist up when Zendaya is sitting in the stands, but a post on Law Roach’s Instagram story showed the actress spinning around in the unexpected skirt.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

On Saturday, Zendaya was clearly going for a slightly more indiscriminate aesthetic, but the next day, she looked exceptionally put together and buttoned up, as if immediately following the match, she had to run to a meeting with Gordon Gekko. This time, her blonde hair was styled to perfection and sat with a flip on her shoulders, while once again a Louis Vuitton bag finished off the ensemble. Even her mannerisms seemed more contained than the day prior, as she watched the match more stoically, almost as if she was method acting as her boardroom shark of a character.