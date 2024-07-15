Conspiracy theorists and royalists alike were fed on Sunday when Catherine, Princess of Wales, made an appearance on the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Champions. The royal, who hasn’t been seen in the public eye more than a few times over the last several months, attended the event with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, to honor her role as the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Kate opted to wear a purple dress from Safiyaa for the occasion, looking to one of her go-to brands for her return to the spotlight. The piece featured gathering at the bodice, slightly puffed sleeves, and a mid-length full skirt. The color purple is notable. Along with dark green, it’s one of Wimbledon’s signature colors,. The green and purple ribbon worn on her chest, then, was a nod to the All England Club, where the tournament takes place. Kate completed the ensemble with nude slingback heels from Camilla Elphick and a nude L.K. Bennett top-handle bag. Charlotte, meanwhile, looked adorable beside her mother in a ruffled, polka-dotted dress, nude flats, and a navy bow in her hair.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Usually, the Princess is a constant attendee of the tennis tournament, considering her role as the royal patron. Lately, though—ever since she revealed her cancer diagnosis and treatment earlier this year—Kate has been keeping a low profile. It was a surprise, then, to see her at the Club on Sunday, marking only her second public appearance since March. But Kate honored her duties and took to the court to present Carlos Alcaraz with the Challenge Cup for beating Novak Djokovic, and the Princess looked right at home among the public, as if no time had passed.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

It may have helped that Kate was surrounded by family throughout the day. Not only was she joined by her daughter, but also her sister, Pippa, who sat courtside with the mother-daughter pair in a pink, floral Beulah London dress she initially wore to a wedding back in 2021.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Shop Kate’s Wimbledon look:

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.